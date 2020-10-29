EDITORIAL: Germanna grad goes the distance

“WALK a mile in my shoes,” goes the old saw about empathy. Gordon Wayne, who has been there, didn’t just go that proverbial mile to help the homeless. He walked 550 of them.

On Oct. 23, ABC News Tonight named Wayne its person of the week. It was a wise choice, one celebrating a young man who went from rock bottom to the stratosphere and didn’t forget those who did not have his combination of good fortune, desire and ability.

Over a year ago, Wayne, a recent graduate of Caroline County High School, was homeless. From that point, his story could have gone along the same trajectory as so many others, with hard times spiraling into harder times.

Instead, he started working 10-to-12-hour shifts at Kings Dominion and sleeping in the car that constituted most of his financial portfolio. And he enrolled at Germanna Community College.

He signed up for 18 credits the first semester, then followed that with 21 the next semester. In the meantime, he was, with the help of some Germanna angels, seeking scholarship money to go to a four-year school as an independent student.

The dream came true for Wayne when Boston College offered him a full scholarship.