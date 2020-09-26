EDITORIAL: Germanna grows, even during pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 HAS played havoc with education in Virginia and elsewhere, from kindergarten through graduate school. Every K-12 school system and every college and university seems to have its own plan for dealing with pandemic-driven learning.

As one example, Virginia Commonwealth University has eight different options for its massive student body.

Germanna Community College, however, seems to have figured it out. GCC, with a presence in numerous locations in the Fredericksburg area, has seen a 4 percent growth in enrollment compared with last fall. In summer school, growth was 25 percent.

Granted, community colleges don’t have to deal with dormitory living or the specter of a roomful of 6-year-olds being expected to socially distance. Still, Germanna stands out.

Not every college in the Virginia Community College System has seen this kind of growth. Enrollment is down statewide.

What’s working for Germanna?

One thing that has helped is the fact that the school made it clear, early on, what its plan was: distance learning. There were no last-minute decisions requiring frantic scrambling by incoming students.