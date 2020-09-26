EDITORIAL: Germanna grows, even during pandemic

COVID-19 HAS played havoc with education in Virginia and elsewhere, from kindergarten through graduate school. Every K-12 school system and every college and university seems to have its own plan for dealing with pandemic-driven learning.
As one example, Virginia Commonwealth University has eight different options for its massive student body.
Germanna Community College, however, seems to have figured it out. GCC, with a presence in numerous locations in the Fredericksburg area, has seen a 4 percent growth in enrollment compared with last fall. In summer school, growth was 25 percent.
Granted, community colleges don’t have to deal with dormitory living or the specter of a roomful of 6-year-olds being expected to socially distance. Still, Germanna stands out.
Not every college in the Virginia Community College System has seen this kind of growth. Enrollment is down statewide.
What’s working for Germanna?
One thing that has helped is the fact that the school made it clear, early on, what its plan was: distance learning. There were no last-minute decisions requiring frantic scrambling by incoming students.
The VCCS in general seems able to make plans more quickly than the four-year schools and K-12 systems. Already, VCCS Chancellor Glenn DuBois has announced that spring classes will be conducted mostly via distance learning, as they are this fall, when 72 percent of classes are fully online.
Still, many of the state’s community colleges are seeing sharp drops in enrollment. In late August, Tidewater and Thomas Nelson community colleges in the Tidewater area were seeing enrollment figures 29 percent below last year.
Another thing in Germanna’s favor: Maybe the school can be thankful for an act of God. Sometimes, even the darkest cloud has a silver lining.
In August of 2011, a 5.9 magnitute earthquake damaged the Dickinson Building, the main classroom site on Germanna’s Spotsylvania campus. The school was forced to close Dickinson for major repairs and had to deal with more distance learning than it had anticipated, but that experience made it easier for Germanna to go to more extensive online learning once the pandemic broke out. GCC had been there before.
Community colleges are a blessing for many students, offering an inexpensive way to get started toward a bachelor’s degree or obtain specialized training leading to many jobs that don’t require four years of schooling. They are an alternative to for-profit colleges that can be ruinously expensive and give questionable value in many cases.
Kudos to Germanna Community College, a steady beacon in a sea of educational uncertainty.
