EDITORIAL: Getting to ‘functional zero’ homelessness

THE FREDERICKSBURG Regional Continuum of Care and the City of Fredericksburg are partnering to sponsor the Unsheltered Homelessness Summit this Wednesday at the University of Mary Washington. The goal of the summit is to “become a community that no longer has people living outside.”

That’s surely a noble goal, but one that eluded many other jurisdictions across the country—including those in the Fredericksburg region. So summit attendees will be challenged to come up with new creative ways to address this chronic problem.

The CoC has already mapped out the four steps necessary to get homeless people off the street: identify them; provide immediate access to shelter; provide permanent housing within 30 days; and prevent new cases of homelessness. This “housing first” strategy first attempts to get a roof over a homeless person’s head before dealing with the underlying problems that caused them to become homeless in the first place. But the strategy is often unsuccessful unless those harder-to-solve problems are also addressed.

For example, New York, which has a court-ordered “right to shelter,” says that 95 percent of its unsheltered individuals sleep indoors. Yet earlier this month, the New York City’s subway safety chief said that the number of homeless using subway stations as living quarters spiked 45 percent this past summer.