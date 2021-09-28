EDITORIAL: Getting to ‘functional zero’ homelessness

THE FREDERICKSBURG Regional Continuum of Care and the City of Fredericksburg are partnering to sponsor the Unsheltered Homelessness Summit this Wednesday at the University of Mary Washington. The goal of the summit is to “become a community that no longer has people living outside.”
That’s surely a noble goal, but one that eluded many other jurisdictions across the country—including those in the Fredericksburg region. So summit attendees will be challenged to come up with new creative ways to address this chronic problem.
The CoC has already mapped out the four steps necessary to get homeless people off the street: identify them; provide immediate access to shelter; provide permanent housing within 30 days; and prevent new cases of homelessness. This “housing first” strategy first attempts to get a roof over a homeless person’s head before dealing with the underlying problems that caused them to become homeless in the first place. But the strategy is often unsuccessful unless those harder-to-solve problems are also addressed.
For example, New York, which has a court-ordered “right to shelter,” says that 95 percent of its unsheltered individuals sleep indoors. Yet earlier this month, the New York City’s subway safety chief said that the number of homeless using subway stations as living quarters spiked 45 percent this past summer.
California has about 130,000 unsheltered individuals, the worst homeless numbers in the nation. The problem was exacerbated when up to 10,000 households were evicted during the COVID-19 pandemic. But contrary to their previous policy of benign neglect, government officials all over the state are starting to take a harder line.
“Never mind that Los Angeles residents approved a $1.2 billion bond measure to build housing for the chronically homeless, and a sales tax increase for homeless services, the problem has only gotten worse,” wrote Susan Shelley, a columnist for the Los Angeles Daily News, earlier this month.
And Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, co-chair of California’s Commission on Homelessness and Supportive Housing, now wants to legally compel homeless people to accept a shelter bed when offered. Steinberg defended his constitutionally dubious proposal: “Sometimes the pendulum swings too far,” he said. “There is no liberty in dying alone on the street.”
Last May, the George Washington Regional Commission reported that all homeless people in Planning District 16—which includes the City of Fredericksburg, and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George—were sheltered last year during the pandemic so they could safely quarantine, so that’s a start.
In 2014, GWRC released its “Fredericksburg Regional Continuum of Care 10 Year Strategic Plan to End Homelessness”—with an ambitious goal to achieve “functional zero” homelessness in 2024 by “addressing every housing crisis at its earliest point” and keeping the unsheltered—many of whom have substance abuse and mental health problems—under a roof and out of the criminal justice system.