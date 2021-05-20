EDITORIAL: Give COVID relief to small businesses

MORE THAN a year after the pandemic lockdown devastated millions of small businesses nationwide, those that managed to survive are getting back on their feet, according to the NFIB Research Center’s 17th COVID-19 Small Business survey taken between April 23–28, 2021.
Although one in five (21 percent) are actually doing better than they did pre-pandemic, the majority are either nearly back to normal (38 percent); operating between 51 to 75 percent of their pre-crisis levels (22 percent); or struggling with a 50 percent or more drop in sales (14 percent).
According to the survey, 82 percent have submitted an application to have the federal loans that kept them afloat during the past year forgiven. Under the CARES Act’s Paycheck Protection Program, at least 60 percent of the borrowed funds had to be spent on payroll.
The deadline for PPP applications was supposed to be May 31, but the Small Business Administration announced on May 5 that it had run out of money.
Did PPP work? Moderately, but at a great cost to taxpayers.
According to a University of Chicago study published last November, “the short- and medium-term employment effects of the program were small compared to the program’s size,” noting at the time that PPP “disbursed $525 billion in total loans, which implies a cost-per-job ranging from $109,000 to $164,000.”
That’s a lot of money wasted by any standard, and the total cost of the program is now up to $780 billion.
Worse, millions in PPP funding was given to fraudulent entities. According to an investigation by Pro Publica, “searches for PPP applicants that didn’t show up in state registration records yielded hundreds in 28 states, with dense clusters in Florida, Nebraska and Virginia.”
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring should stop virtue-signaling how progressive he is and go after these crooks.
However, the University of Chicago study goes on to say that “the PPP may have strengthened balance sheets at a time when shelter-in-place orders prevented workers from doing work, and when Unemployment Insurance was more generous than wages for a large share of workers.
“This finding is important because it implies that, while employment effects are small in the short run, they may well be positive in the longer run because firms are less likely to close permanently.”
The more sobering news is that even PPP couldn’t save all the small businesses in Virginia, especially those in the hard-hit leisure and hospitality sectors.
According to an online data tracker managed by Harvard University, 31.6 percent of small businesses in Virginia open in January 2020 were closed as of March 22, 2021—the 18th highest percentage among the 45 states for which data was available. (Michigan had the highest small business closure rate at 39.7 percent; New Hampshire had the lowest at 18.3 percent).
According to the Virginia Employment Commission, unemployment in March was 5.1 percent—more than double the 2.5 percent reported in March 2020, but much lower than the 11.3 percent in April of last year right after the statewide lockdowns were announced.
“Small businesses are slowly and steadily recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 restrictions,” said NFIB Virginia State Director Nicole Riley. “Rather than hit employers with significant payroll taxes as they get back on their feet, Virginia lawmakers need to prioritize using the next round of federal funding to shore up Virginia’s unemployment trust fund. This will ensure unemployed workers continue to receive benefits and employers are able to hire those in need of a job.”
That’s excellent advice that state lawmakers should heed.
Although just 15 percent of small business owners report that things are “back to normal now,” according to the NFIB, 75 percent say that they can continue to operate for more than a year under current economic conditions. But that means a quarter cannot. And Virginia cannot afford to lose any more jobs.
Considering Virginia’s high level of pandemic-induced small business closures, massive PPP fraud, and still-too-high unemployment, any federal COVID-19 relief funds received by state and local governments should be specifically targeted at refilling the state’s depleted unemployment compensation coffers and helping verified small businesses that are still at risk of closing their doors for good.