EDITORIAL: Give COVID relief to small businesses

That’s a lot of money wasted by any standard, and the total cost of the program is now up to $780 billion.

Worse, millions in PPP funding was given to fraudulent entities. According to an investigation by Pro Publica, “searches for PPP applicants that didn’t show up in state registration records yielded hundreds in 28 states, with dense clusters in Florida, Nebraska and Virginia.”

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring should stop virtue-signaling how progressive he is and go after these crooks.

However, the University of Chicago study goes on to say that “the PPP may have strengthened balance sheets at a time when shelter-in-place orders prevented workers from doing work, and when Unemployment Insurance was more generous than wages for a large share of workers.

“This finding is important because it implies that, while employment effects are small in the short run, they may well be positive in the longer run because firms are less likely to close permanently.”

The more sobering news is that even PPP couldn’t save all the small businesses in Virginia, especially those in the hard-hit leisure and hospitality sectors.