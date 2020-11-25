EDITORIAL: Give thanks, even during a pandemic

ONCE a year, on Thanksgiving Day, Americans take the time to stop, gather together and express their gratitude for their many blessings. But what is there to be thankful about in this annus horribilis of pandemic, social distancing and partisan vitriol?
President Abraham Lincoln must have been wondering the same thing in 1863 as the nation was literally being torn asunder by the Civil War.
But even “in the midst of a civil war of unequaled magnitude and severity,” he nonetheless managed to find plenty of things to be thankful for, including “the blessings of fruitful fields and healthful skies … which are so constantly enjoyed that we are prone to forget the source from which they come.”
In his Thanksgiving Proclamation that year, Lincoln noted that despite the fighting, the nation’s fields and mines “have yielded even more abundantly than heretofore, population has steadily increased, notwithstanding the waste that has been made in the … battlefield, and the country, rejoicing in the consciousness of augmented strength and vigor, is permitted to expect continuance of years with large increase of freedom.”
It was in that spirit of gratitude “for the gracious gifts of the Most High God,” that Lincoln invited “my fellow-citizens in every part of the United States, and also those who are at sea and those who are sojourning in foreign lands, to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next as a Day of Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the heavens.
“And I recommend to them that, while offering up the ascriptions justly due to Him for such singular deliverances and blessings, they do also, with humble penitence for our national perverseness and disobedience, commend to His tender care all those who have become widows, orphans, mourners, or sufferers in the lamentable civil strife in which we are unavoidably engaged, and fervently implore the interposition of the Almighty hand to heal the wounds of the nation, and to restore it, as soon as may be consistent with the Divine purposes, to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquility, and union.”
If Lincoln could find so many things to be grateful for during the Civil War, so can we. We 21st century Americans still enjoy the blessings of fruitful fields and healthful skies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached 30,000 on Tuesday for the first time on the hopes of a coronavirus vaccine, and the United States is still the wealthiest country in the world and the fifth most educated.
And after a bruising presidential election, the Union Lincoln fought so hard to keep 157 years ago still stands.
Although the COVID-19 virus has taken the lives of many Americans, including 96 in the local health district alone, the pandemic has also illuminated the heroism and self-sacrifice of our medical personnel, as well as the big-hearted charity shown by so many Fredericksburg-area residents who have stepped up to help their neighbors in distress. Too often, the courage and kindness demonstrated by these “better angels of our nature” are overlooked. Today’s the day to thank them all.
Thanksgiving Day is also the day to thank family members and friends who enrich our lives immeasurably, even if we can’t do it in person over a plate of turkey and stuffing this year due to social distancing. A heartfelt phone call, email or note will buoy their spirits, and expressing gratitude has been scientifically proven to improve one’s own physical and psychological health as well.
So yes, 2020 has been a long hard slog, but there’s one other thing we all can be grateful for: this annus horribilis is almost over.
