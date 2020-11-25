EDITORIAL: Give thanks, even during a pandemic

“And I recommend to them that, while offering up the ascriptions justly due to Him for such singular deliverances and blessings, they do also, with humble penitence for our national perverseness and disobedience, commend to His tender care all those who have become widows, orphans, mourners, or sufferers in the lamentable civil strife in which we are unavoidably engaged, and fervently implore the interposition of the Almighty hand to heal the wounds of the nation, and to restore it, as soon as may be consistent with the Divine purposes, to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquility, and union.”

If Lincoln could find so many things to be grateful for during the Civil War, so can we. We 21st century Americans still enjoy the blessings of fruitful fields and healthful skies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached 30,000 on Tuesday for the first time on the hopes of a coronavirus vaccine, and the United States is still the wealthiest country in the world and the fifth most educated.

And after a bruising presidential election, the Union Lincoln fought so hard to keep 157 years ago still stands.