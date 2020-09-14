EDITORIAL: Give the U.S. Postal Service a break

In 2019, 83 percent of the $8.8 billion loss came from those health care payments (that the USPS had to default on). In the current pandemic, and with the growth of digital mail, the losses continue to mount. The service will not be turning a profit as long as there is an internet.

Adding weight to that albatross around the agency’s neck is the fact that, in the early 1980s, the USPS was cut off from taxpayer-funded appropriations.

Why the USPS was singled out by Congress 14 years ago is open to conjecture, but the move has been a boon for private delivery companies and potential very bad news for most of the rest of us.

Studies continue to show that the vast majority of Americans support financial assistance to the Postal Service. A Pew Research Center survey back in April listed the USPS as Americans’ favorite federal agency.

Granted, that could be like calling it a tall midget, but 91 percent of respondents had a favorable view of the agency.

The Postal Service is, by definition, a service. Just as we don’t expect the military to turn a profit, we shouldn’t expect it of the agency on which hundreds of millions of Americans depend daily.