EDITORIAL: Good intentions, but a turkey of a parade

FILE THIS one under “No good deed goes unpunished.”

A reverse Christmas parade, where the floats are stationary and the viewers drive past, seemed like just the thing in this benighted pandemic year. There would be no crowds standing shoulder-to-shoulder, turning one of Fredericksburg’s most delightful annual events into a COVID-19 super-spreader.

What no one anticipated was just how badly area residents wanted something resembling normalcy. The Fredericksburg Christmas Parade typically draws 10,000 to 12,000 viewers downtown. This year, the stationary parade, announced in September, was held Saturday along Gordon Shelton Boulevard in Celebrate Virginia South, because thousands of cars would have turned Caroline Street into I-95-on-a-rainy-day gridlock.

Everything would have been fine if “only” 12,000 had shown up for the drive-through parade. City staff estimated that 3,000 cars and the expected 12,000 people did get to see the COVID version of a parade.