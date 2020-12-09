 Skip to main content
EDITORIAL: Good intentions, but a turkey of a parade
EDITORIAL: Good intentions, but a turkey of a parade

PHOTO: F'burg Christmas parade

Floats stay put and cars file past them during Fredericksburg’s 2020 stationary Christmas Parade.

 Mike Morones/Free Lance-Star

FILE THIS one under “No good deed goes unpunished.”

A reverse Christmas parade, where the floats are stationary and the viewers drive past, seemed like just the thing in this benighted pandemic year. There would be no crowds standing shoulder-to-shoulder, turning one of Fredericksburg’s most delightful annual events into a COVID-19 super-spreader.

What no one anticipated was just how badly area residents wanted something resembling normalcy. The Fredericksburg Christmas Parade typically draws 10,000 to 12,000 viewers downtown. This year, the stationary parade, announced in September, was held Saturday along Gordon Shelton Boulevard in Celebrate Virginia South, because thousands of cars would have turned Caroline Street into I-95-on-a-rainy-day gridlock.

Everything would have been fine if “only” 12,000 had shown up for the drive-through parade. City staff estimated that 3,000 cars and the expected 12,000 people did get to see the COVID version of a parade.

However, it is estimated that there may have been that many more who sat in traffic for hours before being turned away because of the size of the crowd. Some said they sat in traffic for as long as three hours and never got to see a float. Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation Director Jane Shelhorse is probably correct in saying that there isn’t a place in the ’Burg that could have handled so much traffic.

It might have been the biggest gridlock in Celebrate Virginia South since Wegmans’ grand opening back in 2009.

We applaud the city for trying its best to keep a beloved tradition alive. Now everyone knows what not to do next time. If we are blessed and lucky, we will have floats that move and spectators who stand and watch next year.

Everyone, even those who sat idling in traffic for a few hours with disgruntled kids in the backseat last Saturday night, probably will find the humor in this.

Eventually.

Somehow, the star-crossed stationary parade conjures that iconic “WKRP in Cincinnati” holiday episode from 42 years ago, the one where the radio station, in a promotion gone horribly wrong, drops live turkeys from a helicopter onto the horrified crowd below.

“As God is my witness,” the ashen station manager says in the disaster’s aftermath, “I thought turkeys could fly.”

Sometimes, you don’t know what will fly until you open the helicopter door and throw it out there.

It’s unlikely, though, that this turkey will get another chance to flap its wings.

