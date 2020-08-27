EDITORIAL: Good luck reopening college campuses

COLLEGES and universities are opening all over the country, COVID-19 be damned. They’re doing it with fingers crossed, full of hope and optimism that 18- to 22-year-olds will act responsibly.
In another type of gambling, this would be the equivalent of drawing to an inside straight. The odds are not good.
Virginia Commonwealth University reported 48 active cases of COVID-19 among its student body as of Aug. 23, the day before classes commenced. Some schools, most notably the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Notre Dame University, have had to open and then quickly suspend in-person classes and close residence halls when dozens of students tested positive almost as soon as they arrived on campus.
Some Virginia institutions have suspended students for allegedly putting party time ahead of safety and good sense, thus abetting the spread of the virus.
The University of Mary Washington reopens in mid-September, with remote classes the first three weeks. As we do for schools everywhere, we wish UMW luck. Luck is what you wish for when you defy logic because the alternative is awful.
Should the outbreaks following students’ return to campus surprise anyone who ever was college-age and returning for the fall semester? Most students probably are acting responsibly, but in this pandemic, one percent can ruin it for everyone.
Colleges and universities must bear some of the responsibility for the outbreaks everyone with a brain expected. They are run like businesses. They need tuition, fees and room rent to stay out of the red.
No school wants to make headlines for being the cause of a virus surge that threatens not only students, faculty and other employees but also whole college-town communities. However, the reward apparently is seen as outweighing the risk.
Schools are doing as much testing as they can manage. At the University of Virginia, whose students return Sept. 2, those without symptoms will be tested every 60 days—not enough, but better than nothing.
Nobody seems to have the resources it would take to ensure that someone quarantined in a dorm room doesn’t slip out to socialize. And that’s not even taking into account the vast numbers of off-campus students.
We are not China, where the government can come down as hard as it wants to squash real and potential infections, shutting residents away in their homes for days at a time and arresting the disobedient.
In a free society where even institutions of learning are driven by capitalism, where the pursuit of happiness is taken as a divine right and the bottom line is the bottom line, getting control of a small city of young adults is close to impossible.
Many faculty members and students at schools across the country are protesting the re-openings, but the pressure to preserve business as usual is strong.
We hope it works. Hope, Emily Dickinson’s “thing with feathers,” keeps us going in dark days. We’re just not sure it’s going to fly this time.
