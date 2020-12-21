EDITORIAL: Good luck to new FAMPO administrator

That makes every nickel and dime of state and federal funding up for grabs. The irony is that without cooperation on regionally significant projects that affect them all, jurisdictions like Stafford that threatened to go it alone are likely to get less, not more, additional funding because they would be in direct competition with other, bigger and more populated regions of the commonwealth that are also vying for the money.

It doesn’t help that the General Assembly has consistently underfunded transportation projects, and that the Smart Scale system of choosing which improvements to fund has some major flaws, chief among them putting smaller jurisdictions with lower tax bases at a significant disadvantage.

Ollis will also have to figure out a way to increase funding for transit in a region that was largely developed with cars and trucks—not trains or buses—in mind. He will have to be both a diplomat and a strategist, especially with FAMPO’s future Smart Scale applications.

For Round Four funding, which will be announced next month, FAMPO is requesting $377.6 million for 36 projects: 29 highway and seven bike and/or pedestrian project.