EDITORIAL: Good luck to new FAMPO administrator

WELCOME and good luck to Ian Ollis, the newly hired administrator of the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (FAMPO), who will need all the luck he can get in dealing with FAMPO’S fractious Policy Committee, whose meetings have lately degenerated into shouting matches and walk-outs more reminiscent of Fight Night than a deliberative gathering of public officials.
The new administrator comes well-armed with a master’s degree in city planning specializing in transportation from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, as well as practical experience working for the Boston-based Transit Matters and managing transportation projects in his native South Africa. Hopefully, his impressive credentials will help him calm the waters and get members of the Policy Committee back on the same page again.
The main reason for the hostility, which had been simmering for a long time before it boiled over, is money—or more accurately, the lack thereof. The coronavirus pandemic temporarily reduced traffic congestion in the Fredericksburg region, but it has picked up since March and still remains the region’s top problem, notwithstanding the ongoing construction of the North and South Rappahannock River Crossings on Interstate 95.
None of jurisdictions represented on FAMPO’s Policy Committee—and that includes Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties in addition to the City of Fredericksburg—have the financial wherewithal to tackle the traffic congestion they already have on their local primary and secondary roads, much less plan for the future growth that has already been approved in their respective comprehensive plans.
That makes every nickel and dime of state and federal funding up for grabs. The irony is that without cooperation on regionally significant projects that affect them all, jurisdictions like Stafford that threatened to go it alone are likely to get less, not more, additional funding because they would be in direct competition with other, bigger and more populated regions of the commonwealth that are also vying for the money.
It doesn’t help that the General Assembly has consistently underfunded transportation projects, and that the Smart Scale system of choosing which improvements to fund has some major flaws, chief among them putting smaller jurisdictions with lower tax bases at a significant disadvantage.
Ollis will also have to figure out a way to increase funding for transit in a region that was largely developed with cars and trucks—not trains or buses—in mind. He will have to be both a diplomat and a strategist, especially with FAMPO’s future Smart Scale applications.
For Round Four funding, which will be announced next month, FAMPO is requesting $377.6 million for 36 projects: 29 highway and seven bike and/or pedestrian project.
A $36 million project that was not approved during Round Three—adding a fourth lane to I–95 from the end of the Rappahannock River crossing to the Massaponax exit—has been resubmitted. The extra lane would prevent a major chokepoint that would form as early as 2023 when four lanes on I–95 abruptly merge into three. This project should have been funded last time, as it affects more than just the Fredericksburg region, and time is running out.
However, “no projects were submitted for rail or transportation demand management projects” this time around, according to FAMPO. Unfortunately this region, which has suffered from years of neglect, is still playing catch-up.
It will be up to Ollis to get FAMPO members to once again focus their energy and attention on transportation projects that benefit the entire region, come up with more creative strategies to mitigate traffic congestion, and stop the mad scramble for every dime of state or federal transportation funding available while planning far enough ahead so that Fredericksburg doesn’t win the “award” for the worst traffic congestion in the nation again.
Hopefully, he’s up to the job. We wish him luck, because he’s going to need it.
