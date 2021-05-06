EDITORIAL: GOP convention limits voter involvement

Whether you prefer a convention or a primary, this particular convention promises to be a marathon rather than a sprint. Voters will rank their choices—first, second, third, etc.

If no candidate has 50 percent of the vote in the first round, the candidate with the fewest votes will be eliminated. Then the second choices of delegates who voted for that candidate will be reallocated to surviving candidates. This will continue until somebody reaches 50 percent.

The votes will be tabulated by hand at a hotel ballroom in Richmond. It could be days before the white smoke appears. Presumably, voter fraud will be kept to a minimum.

It’s more complicated than that, though. Votes will also be weighted to reflect a locality’s participation in the 2020 presidential primary.

There’s no doubt that the 53,000 or so who cast their ballots on Saturday are the core of the party and are truly committed to the GOP. Maybe they’re the ones who ought to decide who runs in November.

However, the GOP lost the last gubernatorial election by nine points and has lost every statewide election since 2009. A selection process that includes fewer than one in 20 would-be GOP voters and just one-seventh of those who voted in the last primary does not seem like the way to build a bigger tent.