EDITORIAL: GOP convention limits voter involvement

VIRGINIA’S Republican Party is entitled to choose its nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general any way it pleases. However, opting for a drive-through convention rather than a primary does not seem designed to grow the party. A party wishing to be more inclusive might want to entice as many Virginians as possible into the process. A convention certainly does not do that.
Some 53,000 delegates have registered for the convention. On Saturday, at locations throughout the commonwealth, they will cast their votes.
There’s good news and bad news for those who favor making the voting process as inclusive as possible. The GOP also chose a nominating convention over a primary eight years ago, and only 8,000 people voted. However, when the Republicans held a primary in 2017, 378,000 cast their ballots—more than seven times the number who will make their party’s choice this time.
So the turnout Saturday will be pretty impressive, for a convention. However, it still limits the number of people who will choose the GOP nominees to a small fraction of the state’s Republican voters.
In the election for governor four years ago, 1.175 million cast their ballots for Ed Gillespie, who lost the election to Ralph Northam by more than 200,000 votes. Those 53,000 voters Saturday are less than 1/20th of the number who voted for Gillespie in 2017.
Whether you prefer a convention or a primary, this particular convention promises to be a marathon rather than a sprint. Voters will rank their choices—first, second, third, etc.
If no candidate has 50 percent of the vote in the first round, the candidate with the fewest votes will be eliminated. Then the second choices of delegates who voted for that candidate will be reallocated to surviving candidates. This will continue until somebody reaches 50 percent.
The votes will be tabulated by hand at a hotel ballroom in Richmond. It could be days before the white smoke appears. Presumably, voter fraud will be kept to a minimum.
It’s more complicated than that, though. Votes will also be weighted to reflect a locality’s participation in the 2020 presidential primary.
There’s no doubt that the 53,000 or so who cast their ballots on Saturday are the core of the party and are truly committed to the GOP. Maybe they’re the ones who ought to decide who runs in November.
However, the GOP lost the last gubernatorial election by nine points and has lost every statewide election since 2009. A selection process that includes fewer than one in 20 would-be GOP voters and just one-seventh of those who voted in the last primary does not seem like the way to build a bigger tent.
CLARIFICATION: