EDITORIAL: Gourmeltz case over, but issue unresolved

A LAWSUIT filed against restauranteurs in Spotsylvania County who defied Gov. Ralph Northam’s COVID-19 restrictions was abruptly withdrawn by Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring’s office before it could be heard in court on the merits.
For the co-owners of Gourmeltz, that means they are off the hook legally, and all their suspended business licenses have been restored. But the larger question of how far the governor’s authority to lock down businesses and quarantine individuals who are not sick and have not infected anybody else remains unanswered.
Court documents in the case stated that the Rappahannock Area Health District received more than 20 complaints alleging that Matt and Marie Strickland were not in compliance with Northam’s Executive Order 72, which mandated masks, social distancing and other restrictions for restaurants operating during the pandemic. After an on-site inspection, health inspectors suspended their operating licenses on the grounds that the restaurant posed a danger to public health.
But a defiant Strickland refused to close down.
On March 12, the State Board of Health asked Spotsylvania Circuit Judge Ricardo Rigual to issue a temporary injunction ordering Gourmeltz closed immediately. But he refused, stating in his March 22 ruling that due to the significant constitutional and due process issues raised in the case, the Stricklands “are entitled to a hearing to fully address whether the State Dept. of Health’s actions in this case are lawful”—particularly since “there is no evidence before the court that [the present status quo] has resulted in the harm claimed by the Plaintiffs.”
In fact, “the only evidence before the court regarding the health risk to patrons of defendant’s restaurant came from [RAHD environmental health manger Brent] McCord, who testified that there are no known cases of COVID-19 traced to the defendant’s restaurant.”
As we noted at the time, there is no legal precedent for closing a business in Virginia indefinitely under the governor’s executive authority to order quarantines if it does not pose an imminent danger to the public. Whether Northam’s EOs are “a form of commandeering private businesses ‘to act as the new enforcement arm of its executive policy mandates’ ” is, the judge pointed out, still very much open to question.
Strickland faced a year in prison, a $2,500 fine, or both if he was found guilty of disobeying a lawful order. That’s a risk the Army veteran was willing to take, stating in March that, “I spent most of my adult life fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan. I have no problem coming home and fighting here in Virginia.”
Northam lifted his universal indoor mask mandate for unvaccinated people on May 15 and all other remaining coronavirus restrictions on May 28. But Virginia remains in a state of emergency at least until June 30. If the commonwealth felt it was on solid legal ground, it would have proceeded with this precedent-setting case as a warning to other business owners about the consequences of defying an executive order.
The fact that Herring’s office withdrew the lawsuit before it could be heard in court on the merits can be seen as a tacit admission that Northam’s mandates strayed well beyond the constitutional guardrails set up to protect individual citizens’ rights. Former Georgia Congressman Bob Barr, whose Liberty Counsel represented Strickland pro bono, said he is ready to go back to court if the commonwealth tries to go after the eatery again.
“So last week, I was a ‘substantial and imminent threat to the community,’ and this week I’m good to go,” Strickland commented right after the lawsuit was withdrawn. Leaving Virginians free, at least for now, to make their own decisions about the risks they are willing to take.