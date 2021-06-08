EDITORIAL: Gourmeltz case over, but issue unresolved

In fact, “the only evidence before the court regarding the health risk to patrons of defendant’s restaurant came from [RAHD environmental health manger Brent] McCord, who testified that there are no known cases of COVID-19 traced to the defendant’s restaurant.”

As we noted at the time, there is no legal precedent for closing a business in Virginia indefinitely under the governor’s executive authority to order quarantines if it does not pose an imminent danger to the public. Whether Northam’s EOs are “a form of commandeering private businesses ‘to act as the new enforcement arm of its executive policy mandates’ ” is, the judge pointed out, still very much open to question.

Strickland faced a year in prison, a $2,500 fine, or both if he was found guilty of disobeying a lawful order. That’s a risk the Army veteran was willing to take, stating in March that, “I spent most of my adult life fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan. I have no problem coming home and fighting here in Virginia.”