EDITORIAL: Hail to the Washington Football Team

IN THE midst of a pandemic, fans of the Washington Football Team found reason to give thanks last Thursday.

Only once in nine tries had the Team, which changed its name from something offensive to something incredibly clunky earlier this year, beaten the hated Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

The 41–16 victory was an especially tasty slice of pumpkin pie for long-suffering Washington fans, coming on Turkey Day in a game that annually serves as a paean to the Cowboys’ self-anointed role as “America’s Team.”

The Cowboys always play in Dallas on Thanksgiving, when a huge TV audience of the tryptophan-sedated is guaranteed. And, they usually win. Older Redskin fans have only to hear the words “Clint Longley” and “1974” to choke on a turkey wing.

This year, the Team and the Cowboys qualified as tall midgets, scrapping for first place in a division that, unbelievably, had no one “boasting” more than three wins after 10 regular-season games.

However, it was Washington versus Dallas. If the teams were somehow winless and playing touch football, area fans of the Team still would tune in. For a true Washington fan, whoever is playing Dallas is your second-favorite team.