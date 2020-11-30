EDITORIAL: Hail to the Washington Football Team

IN THE midst of a pandemic, fans of the Washington Football Team found reason to give thanks last Thursday.
Only once in nine tries had the Team, which changed its name from something offensive to something incredibly clunky earlier this year, beaten the hated Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.
The 41–16 victory was an especially tasty slice of pumpkin pie for long-suffering Washington fans, coming on Turkey Day in a game that annually serves as a paean to the Cowboys’ self-anointed role as “America’s Team.”
The Cowboys always play in Dallas on Thanksgiving, when a huge TV audience of the tryptophan-sedated is guaranteed. And, they usually win. Older Redskin fans have only to hear the words “Clint Longley” and “1974” to choke on a turkey wing.
This year, the Team and the Cowboys qualified as tall midgets, scrapping for first place in a division that, unbelievably, had no one “boasting” more than three wins after 10 regular-season games.
However, it was Washington versus Dallas. If the teams were somehow winless and playing touch football, area fans of the Team still would tune in. For a true Washington fan, whoever is playing Dallas is your second-favorite team.
Leading by only four points going into the fourth quarter, the Team finished strong and made a socially distanced holiday a lot more palatable for Washington fans.
So, hail to Alex Smith, Terry McLaurin, Antonio Gibson and a stout defense for giving WFT fans at least a few days in which to look at the NFC East standings and see Washington atop the mediocre heap.
Is the Team finally turning the corner, more than 28 years after its last Super Bowl win? Or is it karma?
For decades, the Washington team’s nickname had offended many, who understandably saw it as a slur against Native Americans. Finally, back in July, owner Dan Snyder, inspired either by a sudden burst of empathy or a smidgeon of business sense, announced that the former Redskins would be the Washington Football Team until something more appropriate and manageable could be substituted.
As Free Lance–Star reporter and longtime Washington pro football observer Taft Coghill noted recently on Facebook, the Washington Football Team is now 2–0 against Dallas.
So, hail to the Washington Football Team. Hail victory. WFT on the—wait, no; can’t say warpath—right path? Fight for old D.C.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!