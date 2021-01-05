EDITORIAL: Hail to the WFT, the best of the worst

THE BEST way to make people happy? Lower their expectations.
Thus, we all hail the Washington Football Team, risen (at least temporarily) from the ashes and now eligible for the National Football League playoffs.
Less than two months ago, on Nov. 15, the WFT lost 30–27 to the Detroit Lions to fall to 2–7 for the season. Since many experts figured three wins (equaling 2019’s total) would be a reasonable outcome for the hapless Team, it appeared to be on the way to meeting expectations.
It had been a tumultuous time, on and off the field. The former Redskins had finally given up their racially offensive name. Owner Daniel Snyder faced criticism from all corners, accused of everything from employee abuse to incompetence. The Team’s minority owners wanted out.
The whole league was trying to have a “normal” season in the midst of a plague. New coach Ron Rivera was battling cancer. For 2020, 3–13 seemed just about right: A miserable performance to match a miserable year.
Still, beneath the surface there were signs of life. The WFT only lost to the Giants and Lions by three points each for their sixth and seventh defeats. Sure, close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades, but the Team had earlier dropped five in a row, four of those losses by two touchdowns or more. Baby steps, WFT.
Then, in a feel-bad year, a feel-good story emerged. Alex Smith, back from an injury that threatened his leg and his life, returned to play for the first time in two seasons. He quarterbacked the team to wins over the Cincinnati Bengals, the hated Dallas Cowboys and, stunning everyone, the previously unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers.
Smith suffered a calf injury, and the team lost two in a row. On a miserable Sunday night in Philadelphia, though, with Smith back in the saddle, the WFT rose to the occasion.
The Eagles, coming in with four wins and missing several starters, were no juggernaut, and their coach obliged Washington by pulling a seemingly healthy quarterback late in the game, but local fans will take their joy where they can, and an ugly 20–14 win that clinched first place in the NFC East, the league’s ugliest division, with a 7–9 record was cause for celebration.
No one since the Super Bowl era started in 1966 had ever made the playoffs after starting 2–7. Call the Team the best of the worst.
Their reward is a home game Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Bucs and Tom Brady, who are favored by a touchdown or so.
There won’t be a raucous crowd, or any crowd at all, at FedEx Field, compliments of COVID. For the millions of long-suffering WFT fans watching on television, though, the playoffs are the playoffs, worthy of savoring, no matter how you got there. When your favorite team hasn’t even been in a postseason game in five years and hasn’t won one in 15 (17–10 vs.—ta-da!—the Tampa Bay Bucs, on Jan. 7, 2006), nobody much cares how it happens.