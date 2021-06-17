EDITORIAL: Hard lessons from the pandemic

The third lesson Chalke learned was that contrary to most people’s perceptions, masks and local lockdowns did little to stem the tide of the pandemic.

“Masks made little, if any difference,” Chalke noted. His study comparing rates of infection in Virginia and North Carolina “found no differences in results when the two states took quite different approaches. I happen to believe that state-mandated lockdowns were counter-productive, as they moved public activities into homes, where most of the transmission took place.”

New evidence shows that the highly contagious novel coronavirus may have arrived in the U.S. as early as December 2019, before anyone even knew what it was and before the first confirmed case was reported in Washington State on Jan. 20, 2020. A month’s head start would explain why it spread so rapidly in Virginia and elsewhere despite the government’s best efforts to contain it.

What did work? Interstate travel restrictions. “I believe the dramatic drop in interstate travel kept Wave 1 in the Northeast, Wave 2 in the Sunbelt, and Wave 3 in the Midwest,” Chalke added. “COVID eventually found its way everywhere, but the drop in travel certainly slowed it down.” As did widespread vaccinations.

Basing public policy on insufficient or faulty data not only produces bad results, it can be deadly during a public health crisis. One of the hard lessons learned from the pandemic is that the current system of reporting, gathering and analyzing infectious disease data in real time is clearly not up to the task.