EDITORIAL: Help reduce work zone fatalities

TRAFFIC is back. With the coming of spring and the loosening of coronavirus restrictions, more vehicles are on the road than have been since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Virginia in March 2020. It’s still not back to pre-pandemic levels, but local drivers are noticing the increase.
One effect of the quarantines, lockdowns and other measures taken in the commonwealth in an attempt to slow the spread of the deadly virus was that for many months, the traffic volume on Interstate 95 and other highways was way below normal—“normal” in the Fredericksburg region’s case being highly congested, with an accident anywhere in the vicinity often forcing traffic to come to a complete stop.
But with many commuters working from home, some drivers took advantage of the situation by going much faster than common sense—or the law—would allow.
Now that traffic volume is slowly returning, speeding has become more dangerous, not only to other drivers on the road, but also to construction workers who are busy working on the many needed road improvements in the area.
As The Free Lance–Star’s Scott Shenk reported last week, April 26–30 is National Work Zone Awareness Week, which is designated to remind drivers to slow down whenever they see orange construction cones. And since there are a lot of them in and around Fredericksburg, that means going slower than many would want to, especially after being stuck at home for such a long time.
In 2019, the latest year for which statistics are available, there were 17 people killed in Virginia’s work zones, the highest number in a decade. That same year, 842 people died in work zone crashes nationwide. And since 2010, 106 people have been killed in work zones in Virginia alone. That’s way too many avoidable deaths when work zones are clearly marked and drivers know—or should know—that they have to slow down when entering them.
To reduce the carnage, the Federal Highway Administration has instituted a Smarter Work Zone program that utilizes “innovative strategies to minimize work zone safety and mobility impacts,” including the use of technology to coordinate construction operations and dynamically manage traffic in key areas to both minimize delays and to ensure both construction workers’ and motorists’ safety.
But drivers have to do their part as well, not just during National Work Zone Awareness Week, but every week. When you see the orange construction zones, slow down and pay attention. Let’s get work zone fatalities in Virginia down to zero this year.