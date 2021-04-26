EDITORIAL: Help reduce work zone fatalities

TRAFFIC is back. With the coming of spring and the loosening of coronavirus restrictions, more vehicles are on the road than have been since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Virginia in March 2020. It’s still not back to pre-pandemic levels, but local drivers are noticing the increase.

One effect of the quarantines, lockdowns and other measures taken in the commonwealth in an attempt to slow the spread of the deadly virus was that for many months, the traffic volume on Interstate 95 and other highways was way below normal—“normal” in the Fredericksburg region’s case being highly congested, with an accident anywhere in the vicinity often forcing traffic to come to a complete stop.

But with many commuters working from home, some drivers took advantage of the situation by going much faster than common sense—or the law—would allow.

Now that traffic volume is slowly returning, speeding has become more dangerous, not only to other drivers on the road, but also to construction workers who are busy working on the many needed road improvements in the area.