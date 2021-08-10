EDITORIAL: Hire the right person, not the right color

According to city officials, there have been only three complaints filed with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission during the past five years, and all three were filed by city employees who were allegedly dismissed because of their sex, age or disability, not discriminated against because of their race.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to end race-based affirmative action in a case in which Asian Americans sued Harvard University (which ironically developed the legal framework for critical race theory, which postulates that any racial inequity is evidence of systemic racism) for allegedly restricting admissions of qualified students of Asian descent solely based on their race.

Affirmative action, which set racial quotas, helped to integrate many institutions. But it fell out of favor as its shortcomings became clear. Instead of leveling the playing field, people of color who were hired or admitted to universities under affirmative action were often viewed as less accomplished than their peers, which merely perpetuated the nonsense that they were inferior.

In our race-obsessed society today, when even classical music is being called a symptom of white supremacy, the danger is that the city will repeat the same mistake.