EDITORIAL: Hire the right person, not the right color

DOES THE City of Fredericksburg need a diversity officer? Of 754 city employees, 584 are Caucasian (77.5 percent) and 170 are members of a racial minority group, which comes out to 22.5 percent of the total, according to figures sent to The Free Lance–Star from Public Information Officer Sonja Cantu.
Despite repeated requests, Cantu did not break down the minority employees by race.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had an estimated population of 29,036 in 2019, the last year for which figures are available. Fredericksburg residents’ racial makeup in the 10-square-mile city was 67.5 percent Caucasian; 24.1 percent Black; 10.9 percent Hispanic; 4.3 percent mixed race; and 3.1 percent Asian. Native American, Pacific Islander and Native Alaskans and Hawaiians combined make up less than 1 percent of the city’s population.
“This new position of Diversity Equity and Inclusion Officer is one more important step in helping grow our organization’s short and long range plans to ensure diversity is woven into our government, businesses and vibrant city culture,” Cantu told the FLS.
Ensuring diversity in city government and culture is a worthwhile goal, but it’s up to voters to decide if a 10 percent racial disparity is enough to justify spending $90,000-plus on a DEI when there doesn’t seem to be any specific problems the new officer is being hired to address.
According to city officials, there have been only three complaints filed with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission during the past five years, and all three were filed by city employees who were allegedly dismissed because of their sex, age or disability, not discriminated against because of their race.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to end race-based affirmative action in a case in which Asian Americans sued Harvard University (which ironically developed the legal framework for critical race theory, which postulates that any racial inequity is evidence of systemic racism) for allegedly restricting admissions of qualified students of Asian descent solely based on their race.
Affirmative action, which set racial quotas, helped to integrate many institutions. But it fell out of favor as its shortcomings became clear. Instead of leveling the playing field, people of color who were hired or admitted to universities under affirmative action were often viewed as less accomplished than their peers, which merely perpetuated the nonsense that they were inferior.
In our race-obsessed society today, when even classical music is being called a symptom of white supremacy, the danger is that the city will repeat the same mistake.
A DEI’s job is to “intentionally disrupt the status quo,” according to Erica Buchanan–Rivera, who trains DEIs in Indiana. “If DEI officers are not causing discomfort, they are probably not doing the job right.”
Although City Manager Tim Baroody told the FLS in an email that “we have never had a conversation about a quota or target,” that doesn’t mean racial quotas will be off the table in the future. We hope a DEI can help the city find ways to ensure diversity without resorting to targets or quotas.
Polls show that 72 percent of Americans oppose preferences in hiring and promotion based on race, but 75 percent are in favor of equal opportunity for racial minorities.
The city and the new DEI should focus on hiring the right person for the job, not the right color.