EDITORIAL: Historic marker tells the rest of the story

THE FINAL song in the musical “Hamilton” asks: “Who tells your story?”

Our human stories tend to get told by those in power, and sometimes history gets skewed in the process. The stories of the powerless often don’t make it into the history books and onto historical markers.

Virginia’s state historic marker program, the first of its kind in the nation, was begun almost a century ago, in 1927.

The first markers were along U.S. 1, running through Fredericksburg on its way from the Potomac to the North Carolina line.

It would have been more accurate to have called it the state white historic marker program.

By 1930, 700 markers had been erected. Three of them were dedicated to Black history. Jim Crow was riding high, and Virginia reflected the times in who and what it chose to memorialize.

All this makes the Virginia historic marker that’s now on Princess Anne Street in Fredericksburg all the more laudable.

The temporary marker, which will be replaced by a permanent one in November, recognizes the Freedom Riders’ first stop here on May 4, 1961, in their perilous journey south to protest segregated facilities.