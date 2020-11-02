EDITORIAL: History full of mud-slinging campaigns

AS Fredericksburg-area voters head for the polls today, it
helps to remember that this is hardly the first time when the nation was deeply divided by partisan politics. In fact, the United States has had many acrimonious presidential elections in its 244–year history.
One of the most down-and-dirty elections was in 1800, when the fledgling republic was just 24 years old. One would think that the colonists who successfully fought together for their independence from Great Britain would get along, or at least treat each other with all due respect, especially since this election was between the incumbent, President John Adams, and his sitting vice president, Thomas Jefferson.
Wrong! Jefferson hired Virginia journalist James Thomson Callender to smear Adams, which he did by calling the president a warmonger with “a hideous hermaphroditical character.” Adams’ camp fired back, telling voters that electing Jefferson would result in “anarchy, atheism and then tyranny.” Adams also referred to Alexander Hamilton as the “bastard brat of a Scotch pedler.”
During the bitter 1860 election, Stephen Douglas attacked Abraham Lincoln, calling him “the leanest, lankest, most ungainly mass of legs and arms and hatchet face ever strung on a single frame.” For his part, Lincoln was not above mocking the height of diminutive 5-foot, 4-inch-tall Douglas: “Answers to the name Little Giant. Talks a great deal, very loud, always about himself.”
One of the most famous political attacks was a chant used in 1884 by Maine Sen. James Blaine and his Republican Party supporters against Democrat Grover Cleveland, who had fathered a child out of wedlock: “Ma, Ma, where’s my pa?” But Cleveland’s supporters came up with a pithy retort after their man won the election: “Gone to the White House, ha ha ha.”
And in the negative 1964 race between Republican Barry Goldwater and Democrat Lyndon Johnson, the Democrats parodied Goldwater’s campaign slogan (“In your heart, you know he’s right”), turning it into: “In your guts, you know he’s nuts.”
The press covering presidential campaigns was no better, at various times referring to Andrew Jackson’s mother as a “common prostitute” and Ulysses S. Grant as “a man of vile habits and of no ideas.”
An 1864 Harper’s article referred to Lincoln as a “filthy story-teller, Ignoramus Abe, Despot, Old scoundrel, big secessionist, perjurer, liar, robber, thief, swindler, braggart, tyrant, buffoon, fiend, usurper, butcher, monster, land-pirate, a long, lean, lank, lantern-jawed, high-cheeked-boned, spavined, rail-splitting stallion.”
Somehow, the nation survived those mud-slinging campaigns—and a lot worse. As it undoubtedly will this time as well.
