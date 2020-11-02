EDITORIAL: History full of mud-slinging campaigns

AS Fredericksburg-area voters head for the polls today, it

helps to remember that this is hardly the first time when the nation was deeply divided by partisan politics. In fact, the United States has had many acrimonious presidential elections in its 244–year history.

One of the most down-and-dirty elections was in 1800, when the fledgling republic was just 24 years old. One would think that the colonists who successfully fought together for their independence from Great Britain would get along, or at least treat each other with all due respect, especially since this election was between the incumbent, President John Adams, and his sitting vice president, Thomas Jefferson.

Wrong! Jefferson hired Virginia journalist James Thomson Callender to smear Adams, which he did by calling the president a warmonger with “a hideous hermaphroditical character.” Adams’ camp fired back, telling voters that electing Jefferson would result in “anarchy, atheism and then tyranny.” Adams also referred to Alexander Hamilton as the “bastard brat of a Scotch pedler.”