EDITORIAL: Holding the House Speaker accountable

ON OCT. 9, Judge Tracy Thorne-Begland fined Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn $500 for lying to Northern Virginia attorney David Webster about a Freedom of Information Act request he made regarding her unilateral removal of Confederate statuary from the Old House Chamber in Richmond. The judge also ordered her to pay Webster’s attorney nearly $2,000 in legal fees.
Filler-Corn’s chief of staff, Kevin O’Holleran, admitted that the speaker knew her decision to move the statues under cover of darkness with no public notice or approval by the General Assembly would be controversial. “When the speaker made the decision to remove the statues and artifacts honoring the Confederacy from the Capitol, it was understood that it would upset and agitate some people in Virginia and throughout the country,” he told WTVR.
So a 900-pound bronze statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from the same spot he stood when he assumed command of the Confederate Army, and busts of seven other Confederates, including President Jefferson Davis and Generals Stonewall Jackson and J.E.B., Stuart were removed in the middle of the night.
Although Filler-Corn later insisted she had the legal authority to remove the statues, reporters who were allowed to watch were not allowed to report on the removals until the artifacts were squirrelled away in a still-undisclosed location, lending credence to critics who questioned whether she had such authority in the first place.
She then compounded her error by telling Webster that “no such records exist” when he filed a FOIA request about the company hired to do the July 23 removal and the cost to Virginia taxpayers—which turned out to be more than $80,000.
“Eventually I got the truth, but not from her,” Webster said.
If Filler-Corn was indeed acting well within her authority as House speaker to remove these historical artifacts, why did she have them quietly removed in the dead of night, muzzle reporters allowed to watch them being carted away, hide them in an undisclosed location and then lie to a citizen inquiring about it afterwards?
Public art erected in one era does not have to be protected or embraced by succeeding generations, and we applauded the General Assembly’s decision to allow localities to make such decisions about their own Confederate statuary. But no matter how you feel about Virginia’s history as the capital of the Confederacy, it should not be up to just one person to make that decision unilaterally.
Even Gov. Ralph Northam—when a Washington Post reporter asked him in January whether the statues, which the governor called “offensive to a lot of people,” should be removed from the chamber—said that “it’s a discussion that needs to take place with a number of individuals.”
Not a party of one.
“It is important to listen, but with everything going on I just realized it’s more important right now to act and to make things happen,” the speaker said in attempting to explain her actions. But this was no emergency.
The State Capitol, which includes the Old House Chamber, now a museum, has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is not scheduled to be open to the public until Jan. 1, 2021, at the earliest. So there was no reason that the Lee statue and the seven busts, which stood in place for 160 years, had to be removed immediately without any advance notice to the public, and without allowing the rest of Virginians’ elected representatives to have a say in the matter.
When the speaker of the House of Delegates—one of Virginia’s two law-writing bodies—decided that she didn’t have to respond truthfully to Webster’s FOIA request, she showed her contempt for a law passed by the same institution she now leads.
It took a private citizen filing a FOIA request demanding transparency, and then holding Filler-Corn accountable in court when she refused to provide it, to send home the message that nobody in Virginia is above the law.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!