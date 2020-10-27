EDITORIAL: Holding the House Speaker accountable

She then compounded her error by telling Webster that “no such records exist” when he filed a FOIA request about the company hired to do the July 23 removal and the cost to Virginia taxpayers—which turned out to be more than $80,000.

“Eventually I got the truth, but not from her,” Webster said.

If Filler-Corn was indeed acting well within her authority as House speaker to remove these historical artifacts, why did she have them quietly removed in the dead of night, muzzle reporters allowed to watch them being carted away, hide them in an undisclosed location and then lie to a citizen inquiring about it afterwards?

Public art erected in one era does not have to be protected or embraced by succeeding generations, and we applauded the General Assembly’s decision to allow localities to make such decisions about their own Confederate statuary. But no matter how you feel about Virginia’s history as the capital of the Confederacy, it should not be up to just one person to make that decision unilaterally.

Even Gov. Ralph Northam—when a Washington Post reporter asked him in January whether the statues, which the governor called “offensive to a lot of people,” should be removed from the chamber—said that “it’s a discussion that needs to take place with a number of individuals.”