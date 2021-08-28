EDITORIAL: Hot school buses pose an unnecessary risk

ONE OF the objections some parents had to starting school in mid-August instead of after Labor Day was that children would have to ride to school in buses that were not air-conditioned.
Their fears were realized when a kindergartner at Spotsylvania Elementary School arrived home on Aug. 12 suffering from heat exhaustion after a long ride in a hot bus on a day when the temperature hit the high 90s and the heat index topped 100 degrees.
Fortunately, the little boy’s family quickly recognized the symptoms of heat exhaustion, which can be a life-threatening condition, and immediately sought emergency medical care for him at Mary Washington Hospital.
In response, Spotsylvania County Public Schools said that bottled water would be provided for all bus riders and that students would be allowed to open the windows on non-air-conditioned buses. But it took a near tragedy for school officials to do these common sense things they should have been doing all along.
If a parent had left a small child cooped up in a hot vehicle to the point of heat exhaustion, there would undoubtedly be legal consequences. Why do schools get a free pass?
This troubling incident, and similar problems in other localities, also leads to questions about the wisdom of opening school during one of the hottest months of the year.
In 2015, Spotsylvania received a waiver from the state exempting it from a state law that previously required all school districts in the commonwealth to start classes after Labor Day. The law was dubbed the “King’s Dominion law” because the hospitality industry had lobbied for it back in 1986 so that the Doswell amusement park, hotels and restaurants would not lose their young workers during the last few weeks of summer vacation.
But back then, the school year started on Aug. 30—not nearly three weeks earlier on Aug. 12, as it did this year.
Ironically, Spotsylvania initially qualified for a waiver due to its history of having to close school in the winter due to dangerous snow and ice conditions. But in retrospect, it looks like it traded one weather-related hazard for another.
Advocates of starting school in mid-August pointed out at the time that it better aligns the school year with the Standards of Learning tests taken in the spring, and that’s still a valid argument. But that advantage must be weighed against the heat-related danger that students are now facing getting to and from school.
If area school systems are not going to spend the money needed to cool buses, then perhaps they should rethink their early start policies.