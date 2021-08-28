EDITORIAL: Hot school buses pose an unnecessary risk

In 2015, Spotsylvania received a waiver from the state exempting it from a state law that previously required all school districts in the commonwealth to start classes after Labor Day. The law was dubbed the “King’s Dominion law” because the hospitality industry had lobbied for it back in 1986 so that the Doswell amusement park, hotels and restaurants would not lose their young workers during the last few weeks of summer vacation.

But back then, the school year started on Aug. 30—not nearly three weeks earlier on Aug. 12, as it did this year.

Ironically, Spotsylvania initially qualified for a waiver due to its history of having to close school in the winter due to dangerous snow and ice conditions. But in retrospect, it looks like it traded one weather-related hazard for another.

Advocates of starting school in mid-August pointed out at the time that it better aligns the school year with the Standards of Learning tests taken in the spring, and that’s still a valid argument. But that advantage must be weighed against the heat-related danger that students are now facing getting to and from school.

If area school systems are not going to spend the money needed to cool buses, then perhaps they should rethink their early start policies.