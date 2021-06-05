EDITORIAL: Housing homeless is just the first step

HOUSING FIRST, a program that attempts to solve the ongoing problem of homelessness by getting a roof over people’s heads before attempting to deal with their underlying problems, did not originate in Los Angeles. But when voters there approved a $1.2 billion bond offering in 2016 to provide up to 10,000 free, permanent and supportive housing units for the unsheltered, L.A. became the largest experiment of New York clinical psychologist Sam Tsemberis’ concept.
Five years later, that experiment hasn’t gone very well.
According to a 2019 report by the L.A. city controller’s office entitled “The High Cost of Homeless Housing,” some of the bare-bones studio and one-bedroom apartments specifically built to get homeless people off the streets cost city taxpayers more than $700,000 each because up to 40 percent of the total costs went to real estate developers, consultants, lawyers, nonprofit groups and other middlemen.
Meanwhile, according to Real Clear Investigations, homelessness in the City of Angels increased 41 percent. There’s now more than 66,000 homeless people in Los Angeles County waiting for 5,873 units that will be built over the next 10 years.
“In a meta-study of three best-in-class Housing First sites, researchers found that 43 percent remained in housing for the first 12 months, 41 percent were ‘intermittent stayers’ who left and returned, and 16 percent abandoned the program or died within the first year. These findings challenge the argument that Housing First is a long-term solution to homelessness,” RCI’s Christopher Rufo noted.
The vast majority of unsheltered individuals have serious mental, physical or substance abuse problems. Housing First’s focus on getting a roof over their heads before addressing their underlying issues is important, but it is only the first step.
“Housing First is a very effective strategy, but many times when it is not successful, it’s because it is implemented as housing only,” Meghann Cotter, executive director of Micah Ministries in Fredericksburg, which supports up to 150 formerly homeless individuals, told The Free Lance–Star. “With the right amount of support, Housing First always works.”
Housing First policies in the Fredericksburg region have reduced homelessness by 58 percent, Cotter said, which means “they don’t get arrested or hospitalized as much.” In fact, she pointed out that during the pandemic last year, there were zero arrests of persons of “no fixed address”—compared with 20 to 30 in 2019.
Cotter pointed out that the homeless issue—usually framed as a lack of shelter—is really a much deeper social problem, which she defines as “a catastrophic loss of relationships” that make it difficult for some people to weather life’s downturns, including evictions, accidents, family breakdowns, job losses or other traumas.
One of the biggest problems is finding affordable housing units in the Fredericksburg region to get the homeless off the streets. The high cost of real estate, zoning regulations, NIMBYism and images of squalid public housing projects make finding homes for them difficult, Cotter added. Then there’s the added difficulty of building a holistic support system that can help people work through the issues that made them homeless in the first place.
Although Housing First solves the immediate problem of homelessness, it has been less successful in changing long-term behavior. Tsemberis’ own flagship Housing First program, Pathways to Housing in New York, offers access to social workers, abuse counselors, nurses and psychiatrists 24/7, but as Rufo points out, “despite this massive intervention, the Pathways program shows no reduction in substance abuse or psychiatric symptoms over time. In fact, those conditions often worsened.”
“Housing First is the first step. It is never the only solution,” Cotter acknowledged. “It works when it is highly relational and supportive. But the community is better when people don’t have to sleep outside.”