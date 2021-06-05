EDITORIAL: Housing homeless is just the first step

The vast majority of unsheltered individuals have serious mental, physical or substance abuse problems. Housing First’s focus on getting a roof over their heads before addressing their underlying issues is important, but it is only the first step.

“Housing First is a very effective strategy, but many times when it is not successful, it’s because it is implemented as housing only,” Meghann Cotter, executive director of Micah Ministries in Fredericksburg, which supports up to 150 formerly homeless individuals, told The Free Lance–Star. “With the right amount of support, Housing First always works.”

Housing First policies in the Fredericksburg region have reduced homelessness by 58 percent, Cotter said, which means “they don’t get arrested or hospitalized as much.” In fact, she pointed out that during the pandemic last year, there were zero arrests of persons of “no fixed address”—compared with 20 to 30 in 2019.

Cotter pointed out that the homeless issue—usually framed as a lack of shelter—is really a much deeper social problem, which she defines as “a catastrophic loss of relationships” that make it difficult for some people to weather life’s downturns, including evictions, accidents, family breakdowns, job losses or other traumas.