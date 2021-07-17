EDITORIAL: How do you fix 'best state for business'?

Glenn Youngkin, Virginia’s Republican nominee for governor, is banking heavily on his background as a private-equity heavyweight. The former co-CEO of the Carlyle Group is a multimillionaire who says he can save the state’s economy, which, he has said, is “in the ditch.”

Some ditch.

On Tuesday, July 14, the business network CNBC named Virginia the best state in the country in which to do business for the second year a row. The commonwealth has been No. 1 five times since the network started its rankings in 2007.

CNBC noted the state’s low employment rate (4.5 percent vs. 5.8 percent nationally), its rebound from the pandemic, its $2.6 billion surplus, its AAA bond rating and Amazon’s decision to bring at least 25,000 high-paying jobs to the state.

Youngkin hasn’t gotten very specific about what he plans to do to fix our non-existent economic problem. He has made noises about eliminating the state individual income tax, but Virginia seems to be in a sweet spot when it comes to taxation. We rank right in the middle, 24th nationally in state and local tax burden as of 2019. Not too high, not too low.

Our leaders have steered a course where we are not overburdening taxpayers while ensuring that we can pay the bills. (See: AAA bond rating.)