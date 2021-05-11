EDITORIAL: Humans are not to blame this time

In fact, state advisories were in effect for 34 days last year when bacterial levels exceeded the safety limits. Swimming or even going into the water when health advisories are in place is a bad idea. According to the Virginia Department of Health, waterborne germs can cause “skin, ear, respiratory, eye, neurologic and wound infections.” Swallowing just one mouthful of contaminated water can make people sick for two to three weeks.

The culprits at Fairview Beach have been narrowed down from humans to possibly pets, birds, other wildlife or some still unknown environmental source. Fairview Beach’s geographical location at a sharp bend in the Potomac River may also have something to do with it, but nobody knows for sure.

Since only human waste has been ruled out so far, these are all possible sources of the ongoing bacterial contamination, which tends to rise when the wind stirs up the water there. And because these are natural sources of bacterial contamination, they will likely be even harder to eliminate than fixing leaking septic tanks and sewage pipes. So there’s still more work to be done.

But for once, it’s good to know that the humans are not to blame.