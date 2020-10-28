EDITORIAL: Hybrid learning is a cautious first step

THE COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted life as we used to know it in many ways, including how our children are educated. Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all schools in Virginia closed in mid-March in an attempt to minimize infections, but parents and educators agree that all-online distance learning has not been optimal for many students.
Based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that show a low risk of COVID-19 transmission in schools, health officials are recommending a hybrid model that reduces the number of students attending in-person classes to allow for social distancing, but still allows face-to-face interaction with teachers for those who need it most—including very young children, those with learning or other disabilities, and kids who don’t have internet access at home.
School boards and educators are betting that the benefits of having students in a regular classroom setting at least part-time will offset the risks of them contracting COVID-19 and bringing the virus home to infect their families.
It’s a gamble worth taking. For reasons still unknown, the virus has mercifully spared the youngest Virginians. According to the latest statistics from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been no pediatric deaths from COVID-19 in the 0-9 age range, and just one death in the 10-19 demographic. So the chances of a child dying after contracting the virus at school is very low.
According to the CDC, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Virginia is 42 per 100,000 population, and nearly three quarters of those deaths were people 70 and over. Teachers and school staff are at a higher risk than their students, but their risk is moderate unless they’re at or near retirement age.
Spotsylvania County Public Schools was the first in the region to adopt the hybrid model on October 12. Students are back in school two days a week, and completing assignments at home the other three days, with parents able to opt for full distance learning.
This week, Stafford County Public Schools also started a hybrid schedule for elementary school students that “includes more frequent synchronous [teacher-led] learning with your child’s teacher.” K-5 students will attend school in-person two days a week and participate in online learning the other three days, while middle- and high-school students will continue to attend virtual classes online.
Fredericksburg School Superintendent Marci Catlett proposed a return-to-school plan starting in November for certain students most in need of in-person instruction, including disabled and special education students, English learners, homeless students, those without internet access at home and “students with intensive academic needs.” The city’s school buildings, which will be open four days a week, will be limited to 25 percent capacity.
There are still a lot of unanswered questions about how long this hybrid model of education will continue, and what its impact will be on students, parents and teachers. Nobody knows for sure how this experiment in education will turn out. However, what we do know is that the glaring deficiencies of all-virtual learning for some students makes it worth taking the risks involved. And while hybrid learning is just a cautious, tentative step towards getting all children back in school full time, at least it’s a step in the right direction.
