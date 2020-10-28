EDITORIAL: Hybrid learning is a cautious first step

THE COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted life as we used to know it in many ways, including how our children are educated. Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all schools in Virginia closed in mid-March in an attempt to minimize infections, but parents and educators agree that all-online distance learning has not been optimal for many students.

Based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that show a low risk of COVID-19 transmission in schools, health officials are recommending a hybrid model that reduces the number of students attending in-person classes to allow for social distancing, but still allows face-to-face interaction with teachers for those who need it most—including very young children, those with learning or other disabilities, and kids who don’t have internet access at home.

School boards and educators are betting that the benefits of having students in a regular classroom setting at least part-time will offset the risks of them contracting COVID-19 and bringing the virus home to infect their families.