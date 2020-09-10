EDITORIAL: In memoriam...

ON this solemn anniversary of the terror attacks in New York City and the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, we pause once again to remember the 22 people with ties to the Fredericksburg region who perished that day:
Allen Boyle, 30, then living in Spotsylvania;
Jamie Lynn Fallon, 23, of Woodbridge;
Amelia Fields, 46, of Dumfries;
Brenda Gibson, 59, of Spotsylvania;
Robert J. Hymel, 55, of Woodbridge;
Major Lacey B. Ivory, 42, of Woodbridge;
Judith Jones, 53, of Woodbridge;
Jennifer Lewis, 37, and Kenneth Lewis, 49, of Culpeper;
Teri Martin, 45, of Stafford;
Molly McKenzie, 38, of Montclair;
Diane Padro, 55, of Woodbridge;
Rhonda Rasmussen, 44, of Woodbridge;
Martha Reszke, 56, of Aquia Harbour;
Judy Rowlett, 44, of Woodbridge;
Edward Rowenhorst, 32, of Woodbridge;
Marian Serva, 47, of Stafford;
Don Simmons, 58, of Dumfries;
Cheryle Sincock, 53, of Dale City;
Sandra White, 44, of Montclair;
Seth Morris, 35, whose parents lived in King George; and
Jeff Simpson, 38, of Lake Ridge.
You will never be forgotten. Requiesce in pace.
