EDITORIAL: Infrastructure bill should live up to its name

The remaining $3.4 trillion would go to a host of other priorities not traditionally considered to be infrastructure. (Even child care is now called “infrastructure” by some members of Congress.)

However, the American Society of Civil Engineers estimates that the nation would need to invest the entire $4.1 trillion in its surface transportation system over the next two decades to prevent congestion delays from costing Americans up to $6.2 trillion in lost economic output.

Virginia already has billions of dollars of unfunded infrastructure projects. The Fredericksburg region alone has a $7 billion transportation funding deficit. If the commonwealth just got a 50th of the proposed $4.1 trillion federal spending in Biden’s plan, it could finally fix the crumbling roads, bridges and other surface transportation infrastructure that keeps commerce flowing not only in Virginia, but along the entire East Coast.

We’ve been down this road before. The Obama/Biden administration’s massive “shovel-ready” infrastructure spending program did not fix the nation’s infrastructure, and even failed in its attempt to lower unemployment and stimulate the economy. In fact, each job created during that time cost taxpayers $200,000—with little to show for it a decade later.

That’s why local and state leaders should insist that our congressional delegation push for changes to make Biden’s new and even more massive “infrastructure” plan live up to its name, or vote it down if it doesn’t.