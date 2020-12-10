EDITORIAL: Is Virginia literally going to pot?

Northam’s announcement signaled that the commonwealth is well on its way to becoming a state like Colorado, where marijuana use is not only widespread and legal—it’s a $19 billion business.

But legislators must also consider the fact that stoned drivers are traffic hazards, and that heavy pot use can result in cognitive damage in adolescents and an increase in severe mental illness.

According to a June 2020 article published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, “recreational cannabis laws were associated with increases in traffic fatalities in Colorado (mean of 75 excess fatalities per year) but not in Washington State.” Researchers attributed the disparity to “variations in how these laws are implemented.”

Then there’s the problem of keeping adolescents from obtaining a legal substance that has even worse effects on their developing brains than alcohol. According to a 2018 article in The American Journal of Psychiatry, “the concurrent and lasting effects of adolescent cannabis use can be observed on important cognitive functions and appear to be more pronounced than those observed for alcohol.”

A meta-analysis of 11 studies published in March 2019 in The Lancet Psychiatry found “a link between heavy cannabis use and a risk of psychosis.”