EDITORIAL: Is Virginia literally going to pot?

DURING its regular session earlier this year, the General Assembly decriminalized possession of an ounce or less of marijuana, reducing penalties for a first offense from up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine to a $25 civil fine.
The so-called “war on drugs” has been an abysmal failure, and putting people in jail for possession of a small amount of weed was clearly excessive. However, the big question now is whether lawmakers should take the next step and legalize marijuana.
Five dispensaries have already been licensed by the state Pharmacy Board to produce and sell THC-containing products for medicinal use. Marijuana producers must comply with regulations that allow them to sell up to 10 milligrams of THC, one of the drug’s active ingredients, and one that is still classified on the federal government’s List of Controlled Substances as a hallucinogenic substance.
In July, Attorney General Mark Herring noted that marijuana arrests in 2018 were at their highest level in 20 years, more than tripling since 1999 and accounting for 59 percent of all drug arrests in the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia State Police. Herring is now calling for more “cannabis reform.”
So is Gov. Ralph Northam, who last month announced his support for the legalization of marijuana for recreational use by adults.
Northam’s announcement signaled that the commonwealth is well on its way to becoming a state like Colorado, where marijuana use is not only widespread and legal—it’s a $19 billion business.
But legislators must also consider the fact that stoned drivers are traffic hazards, and that heavy pot use can result in cognitive damage in adolescents and an increase in severe mental illness.
According to a June 2020 article published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, “recreational cannabis laws were associated with increases in traffic fatalities in Colorado (mean of 75 excess fatalities per year) but not in Washington State.” Researchers attributed the disparity to “variations in how these laws are implemented.”
Then there’s the problem of keeping adolescents from obtaining a legal substance that has even worse effects on their developing brains than alcohol. According to a 2018 article in The American Journal of Psychiatry, “the concurrent and lasting effects of adolescent cannabis use can be observed on important cognitive functions and appear to be more pronounced than those observed for alcohol.”
A meta-analysis of 11 studies published in March 2019 in The Lancet Psychiatry found “a link between heavy cannabis use and a risk of psychosis.”
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, “The strongest evidence to date concerns links between marijuana use and substance use disorders and between marijuana use and psychiatric disorders in those with a preexisting genetic or other vulnerability. … One study found that the risk of psychosis among those with a [genetic] variant was seven times higher for those who used marijuana daily compared with those who used it infrequently or used none at all.”
The pot lobby is strong, and many people in Virginia already use marijuana recreationally. Decriminalization will likely increase their numbers.
But legislators have a duty to determine whether legalization of a substance that has been shown to increase traffic fatalities, damage adolescents’ brains, and induce psychosis in people with genetic vulnerabilities is worth the trade-off.
