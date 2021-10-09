 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EDITORIAL: It’ still Route 1 to me
0 comments
alert

EDITORIAL: It’ still Route 1 to me

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PHOTO: US Route 1

QUESTION: How many ways can you say Route 1?

Answer: If you’re in the

Fredericksburg region, at least five.

Earlier this year, the Virginia General Assembly passed HB 2075, a bill patroned by Del. Josh Cole, D–Fredericksburg, that requires all jurisdictions to rename stretches of the 2,370-mile highway located in Virginia currently known as Jefferson Davis Highway by the end of 2021.

The road was named after the president of the doomed Confederacy back in 1922 at the request of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

A hundred years later, localities in the commonwealth were given the option to choose a new name. “If they don’t, we will change it for them,” Cole told state senators during a virtual meeting of the Senate Transportation Committee, adding that the road would automatically be renamed Emancipation Highway on Jan. 1, 2022, if local officials failed to act.

The Fredericksburg City Council voted unanimously to call the section of U.S. 1 within city limits Emancipation Highway, and will provide $500 to any businesses that incur expenses changing their addresses. The city will also spend $90,000 to replace street signs.

But the surrounding jurisdictions had other ideas.

Stafford County supervisors decided to rename their section Richmond Highway, following the prior example of the City of Alexandria and Fairfax and Prince William counties. But to add to the confusion, a portion of the highway in Falmouth will still be called Cambridge Street.

But the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors went with Patriot Highway, and rejected a request by the NAACP, which claimed that the new name was politically divisive, to change it to Veterans Highway instead. Meanwhile, Caroline County supervisors voted 4-2 to eschew any new names and just call the road U.S. Route 1, which was their prerogative.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board has to approve all these name changes next month, and is likely to do so.

The multiple names will be confusing for motorists who find themselves on Richmond Highway, Cambridge Street, Emancipation Highway, Patriot Highway and U.S. Route 1—while still driving on the same road. For that reason, any new street signs in each jurisdiction (except for Caroline County) that opted for a name change should include the busy highway’s numerical designation.

However, one of the benefits of different names is that visitors to the region will be able to know exactly where they are just by the street signs. If they’re on Richmond Highway, they’re in Stafford. If the road becomes Emancipation Highway, they’ve entered the city limits.

Not many local residents use the cumbersome Jefferson Davis Highway designation anyway, so except for the hassle and expense of changing addresses, the new road names will have more of a symbolic than a practical effect.

With apologies to Billy Joel:

Everybody’s talkin’ ’bout the new road names

Funny, but it’s still Route 1 to me.”

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Dump truck mishap exposes vulnerability

A freak  accident on Interstate 95 in Stafford County that closed down all the northbound lanes of the nation’s busiest highway for several hours last week is yet another warning that the Fredericksburg region remains perilously on the verge of gridlock.

EDITORIAL: Celebrating the Chatham Bridge reopening
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Celebrating the Chatham Bridge reopening

After nearly 16 months of construction, the refurbished Chatham Bridge over the Rappahannock River will reopen Saturday, to coincide with the grand opening of the new Riverfront Park in Fredericksburg. For city and Stafford County residents who’ve had to endure traffic jams, lengthy detours and delays for more than a year, the bridge reopening will no doubt be a source of great relief.

EDITORIAL: Parental rights are 'fundamental rights'
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Parental rights are 'fundamental rights'

Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe’s comment that parents should not be able to "tell schools what to teach" was not only an insult to every parent in Virginia, it demonstrated a shocking degree of ignorance from a man who has already served four years as Virginia’s chief executive. The “fundamental right” of parents “to make decisions concerning the upbringing, education and care of the parent’s child” is enshrined in state law.

EDITORIAL; What is an SRO's role in public schools?
Opinion

EDITORIAL; What is an SRO's role in public schools?

County officials, school boards and administrators must ask themselves what problem they are trying to solve having school resource officers in the public schools because “security” and “safety” are not the same things.

COMMENTARY: Virginia agency won't give trucker a fresh start
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Virginia agency won't give trucker a fresh start

The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services imposes restrictions on people who have committed any of 176 “barrier crimes.” Items on the list include felonies like robbery and drug distribution, as well as more obscure infractions, like hazing and reckless boat driving. Essentially, state regulators not connected to the criminal justice system tack on extra penalties that were not included in any sentence from any judge in any court.

COMMENTARY: Why Fredericksburg needs a new middle school
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Why Fredericksburg needs a new middle school

Projections indicate that Fredericksburg City Public Schools will be over capacity at the middle school within three years. We also know that our current middle school, built in 1988, does not support additions because its core facilities, i.e. cafeteria, library, music, and art spaces, cannot be expanded per a recent architectural study.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert