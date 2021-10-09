EDITORIAL: It’ still Route 1 to me

But the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors went with Patriot Highway, and rejected a request by the NAACP, which claimed that the new name was politically divisive, to change it to Veterans Highway instead. Meanwhile, Caroline County supervisors voted 4-2 to eschew any new names and just call the road U.S. Route 1, which was their prerogative.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board has to approve all these name changes next month, and is likely to do so.

The multiple names will be confusing for motorists who find themselves on Richmond Highway, Cambridge Street, Emancipation Highway, Patriot Highway and U.S. Route 1—while still driving on the same road. For that reason, any new street signs in each jurisdiction (except for Caroline County) that opted for a name change should include the busy highway’s numerical designation.

However, one of the benefits of different names is that visitors to the region will be able to know exactly where they are just by the street signs. If they’re on Richmond Highway, they’re in Stafford. If the road becomes Emancipation Highway, they’ve entered the city limits.