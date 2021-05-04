EDITORIAL: It takes time to get police reform right

However, in the event that some people in the crowd (and it’s usually a minority of violent trouble-makers) cross the line and turn a peaceful demonstration into an out-of-control mob, the role of police officers on the street changes dramatically. Instead of facilitating the protest, officers must immediately do a 180 and begin controlling the same crowd they were protecting just a few minutes before.

This sudden change is bound to be disorienting not only to the vast majority of demonstrators who remain peaceful, but to the officers themselves.

Preparations made beforehand, such as outfitting officers with protective riot gear, as one committee also recommended, can have the reverse effect of further inflaming passions and actually encouraging civil unrest. So can a committee-approved recommendation that officers not engage any protesters one-on-one, which can unintentionally establish a us vs. them mindset on both sides when none is warranted.

The use of tear gas, sting ball grenades, smoke bombs and other non-lethal means of dispersing an unruly crowd are still under committee review. PERF recommends that officers only use these “less lethal munitions” in proportion to the threat—something that should already be a departmental policy, as the very definition of excessive force is that which is used disproportionately to the offense.