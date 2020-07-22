AH, OPENING DAY. The sweet zephyrs of spring. The hot dogs. The roar of the crowd.
Well, those zephyrs feel like they’re coming from a blast furnace, and there aren’t any hot dogs because there won’t be anybody to eat them.
Welcome to Major League Baseball, 2020, aka corona-ball.
The first game of this plague-shortened season takes place tonight, July 23, when the defending world champion Washington Nationals play host to the New York Yankees.
But it won’t be baseball as usual:
The season will be only 60 games long, the shortest big-league season since 1878.
The stadiums, at least at the start, will be devoid of fans.
There will be no high fives and no spitting. Bench-clearing brawls will have to be non-contact. Players can say rude things to pitchers who bean them, but they must stay six feet apart.
Teams will play 40 games against division rivals and 20 more against teams from the corresponding division in the other league. (AL East vs. NL East, for example.)
Clubs will start with 30 players on the roster, eventually paring down to 26.
And MLB has, for better or worse, done some tweaking unrelated to the virus:
If a game goes into extra innings, each half-inning starts with a runner on second.
For the first time, the National League will use designated hitters.
Relief pitchers will have to face at least three batters, unless the inning ends first.
Considering how COVID-19 has spread, it’s a minor miracle that a season of any sort has been cobbled together. It will be another and perhaps larger miracle if everyone stays safe and healthy enough to complete that truncated season and the ensuing playoffs.
Pro baseball traces its roots back to 1869, four years after the Civil War ended. This will be the shortest season since 1878. Nothing, including two World Wars and a couple of strikes in 1972 and 1981, has hit the game as hard as the coronavirus. Some players, including Mr. Nat himself, Ryan Zimmerman, have decided the risk isn’t worth it for them and their families.
Is it wise to even try to have a baseball season? We’re not even sure there will be college football this fall, to say nothing of in-person college and K-12 classes.
We applaud Major League Baseball for trying to bring a smidgen of normalcy to abnormal times.
And if many of the players come down with COVID-19, we will also applaud them when they have sense enough to put away the balls, bats and gloves and, like the old Brooklyn Dodgers, wait ‘til next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.