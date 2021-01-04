EDITORIAL: JLARC report slams special ed failures

Last June, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Special Education Programs sent a letter to VDOE Superintendent James Lane pointing out that his own officials admitted that VDOE “had no procedure in place to follow up on any allegations of noncompliance [with federal law] that are not the subject of a formal complaint.”

But JLARC discovered that even when parents do make formal complaints that their children are not receiving legally mandated services, VDOE “does not ensure that non-compliance is rectified.” Instead, VDOE sends parents back to deal with the same IEP team that failed them in the first place.

The not-surprising result is that although high school graduation rates have increased for disabled students since 2008, they still remain 30 percent lower than graduation rates for their non-disabled peers, JLARC noted. And Black students with disabilities fare even worse.

The report also noted that families of disabled students are often not told that the applied studies diploma is not accepted at most institutions of higher learning, or that “decisions made early in a student’s K–12 experience could reduce the odds of obtaining a standard diploma … once an applied studies diploma track is chosen.”