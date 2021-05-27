EDITORIAL: John Warner was a rare breed. RIP

Virginians liked John Warner. His was hardly a rags-to-riches story. A doctor’s son with movie-star looks, he seemed destined to be successful whatever path he chose.

He left high school to get in on the tail end of World War II, joined the Navy, and then served in Korea as a Marine, also finding time to graduate from Washington and Lee and the University of Virginia law school.

His first wife was the daughter of billionaire Paul Mellon. His second wife was actress Elizabeth Taylor. He married his third wife, Jeanne Vander Myde, in 2003. That one lasted.

Warner was Richard Nixon’s secretary of the Navy from 1972 to 1974. Then, while serving as Ms. Taylor’s sixth husband, in 1978 he chose to run for the U.S. Senate representing Virginia. That’s when his political career almost ended before it began.

Richard Obenshain, considered to be much more conservative than Warner, won the Republican nomination. However, Obenshain was killed in a plane crash while campaigning that August, and Warner became the GOP candidate. He went on to defeat Democrat Andrew Miller by a razor-thin margin, starting a 30-year run in the Senate.