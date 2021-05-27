EDITORIAL: John Warner was a rare breed. RIP

JOHN WARNER was the kind of
Republican who is as rare as
a WFT Super Bowl ring these
fractious days.
As a United States senator from Virginia, Warner, who passed away at 94 on Tuesday night, backed gun control and voted for the Brady Bill. He supported Roe v. Wade. He voted to expand hate-crime laws to include sexual orientation, and said homosexuality was not immoral.
A former secretary of the Navy, he criticized U.S. abuses of captives in the war on terrorism.
He enraged Virginia hardline conservatives when he conspired to ensure that Oliver North, infamous for the Iran–Contra scandal, did not become a U.S. senator from our state back in 1994. He did it by enticing Marshall Coleman to run as an independent, thus enabling Democrat Chuck Robb’s victory.
In retirement, he supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020. He backed Democrats Mark Warner (no relation), Tim Kaine, Abigail Spanberger and Leslie Cockburn in their Senate and House races.
He voted with the rest of the GOP most of the time, but that wasn’t enough for the “my way or the highway” crowd. Despite his refusal to perpetually toe the party line, he managed to get himself elected and re-elected to the U.S. Senate five times, finally retiring in 2008 at the tender age of 81.
Virginians liked John Warner. His was hardly a rags-to-riches story. A doctor’s son with movie-star looks, he seemed destined to be successful whatever path he chose.
He left high school to get in on the tail end of World War II, joined the Navy, and then served in Korea as a Marine, also finding time to graduate from Washington and Lee and the University of Virginia law school.
His first wife was the daughter of billionaire Paul Mellon. His second wife was actress Elizabeth Taylor. He married his third wife, Jeanne Vander Myde, in 2003. That one lasted.
Warner was Richard Nixon’s secretary of the Navy from 1972 to 1974. Then, while serving as Ms. Taylor’s sixth husband, in 1978 he chose to run for the U.S. Senate representing Virginia. That’s when his political career almost ended before it began.
Richard Obenshain, considered to be much more conservative than Warner, won the Republican nomination. However, Obenshain was killed in a plane crash while campaigning that August, and Warner became the GOP candidate. He went on to defeat Democrat Andrew Miller by a razor-thin margin, starting a 30-year run in the Senate.
In a time of lockstep voting on Capitol Hill, when those who hope to get re-elected are forced to sometimes defend the indefensible, John Warner will be missed. He has been missed since his retirement.