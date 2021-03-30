EDITORIAL: Judges should make sure bond fits the charge

Kevin Monsivais, 25, was charged with second degree murder in the Jan. 15 death of Jareal Marryshow in the apartment they shared at Celebrate.

Although his defense attorney claimed the shooting was an accident, Monsivais was apprehended at a Fredericksburg motel carrying his passport and $1,500 in cash.

If Judge Willis abused her judicial discretion in the Johnson case, in which nobody was hurt, she absolutely blew it in this one.

Thankfully for Stafford residents, both of these rulings were overturned before either of the accused men were released from the Rappahannock Regional Jail, so both will remain in custody until their trials. But the fact that the judge was willing to let either one of them out beforehand is troubling.

A person who is accused of committing a serious crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. But that doesn’t mean they can just continue on their merry way either.

Judges hold bond hearings to determine whether the accused poses a threat to public safety. If not, they are allowed to post a bond to insure that they will appear in court to face the charges against them.

If so, they remain in custody.