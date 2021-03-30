EDITORIAL: Judges should make sure bond fits the charge

SOMETHING’S wrong when the Virginia Court of Appeals has to step in and overrule a Stafford Circuit Court judge’s decision to grant bond to defendants charged with violent crimes—not once, but twice in the same month. But that’s exactly what happened to Judge Victoria Willis after local prosecutors appealed two of her dubious bond rulings.
The appellate court pulled no punches when it overturned a $50,000 bond for Larry Edward Johnson, 30, a self-admitted gang member who is accused of shooting at another vehicle containing three adults and an 11-year-old child in the Wawa parking lot on Warrenton Road during an apparent fit of road rage.
Although thankfully no one was injured in the December 2019 altercation, Johnson was charged with four counts of attempted malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
A three-judge panel found that Judge Willis had “abused” her judicial discretion on Jan. 22 by failing to take into account “the totality of the circumstances surrounding this case,” including Johnson’s long criminal history and his failure to appear in court in the past.
The gravity of the charges and Johnson’s alleged use of a firearm in a populated area should have been enough to convince her that he was a potential danger to the public.
Then just weeks later, the Appeals Court had to intervene again in an even more egregious bond ruling by Judge Willis, who granted a $25,000 personal recognizance bond to a man who stands accused of shooting his roommate in the head at point-blank range.
Kevin Monsivais, 25, was charged with second degree murder in the Jan. 15 death of Jareal Marryshow in the apartment they shared at Celebrate.
Although his defense attorney claimed the shooting was an accident, Monsivais was apprehended at a Fredericksburg motel carrying his passport and $1,500 in cash.
If Judge Willis abused her judicial discretion in the Johnson case, in which nobody was hurt, she absolutely blew it in this one.
Thankfully for Stafford residents, both of these rulings were overturned before either of the accused men were released from the Rappahannock Regional Jail, so both will remain in custody until their trials. But the fact that the judge was willing to let either one of them out beforehand is troubling.
A person who is accused of committing a serious crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. But that doesn’t mean they can just continue on their merry way either.
Judges hold bond hearings to determine whether the accused poses a threat to public safety. If not, they are allowed to post a bond to insure that they will appear in court to face the charges against them.
If so, they remain in custody.
But in cases that involve violent behavior, as both these cases certainly do, the appellate court made it clear that bond can and should be withheld.
Kudos to Stafford prosecutors Ryan Frank and Jay Chichester, who immediately appealed Judge Willis’ ill-advised bond rulings at a time when other prosecutors around the country are refusing to even prosecute cases involving drug offenses and disorderly conduct.
Those are the kind of charges for which bond would be appropriate, not cases involving deadly weapons.