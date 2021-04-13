EDITORIAL: Just say no to public collective bargaining

The Virginia Code is quite specific that any employee of a political subdivision who “strikes or willfully refuses to perform the duties of his employment … shall, by such action, be deemed to have terminated his employment and shall thereafter be ineligible for employment in any position or capacity during the next 12 months.”

However, like all laws, this one has to be enforced. Except when it isn’t, such as in Fairfax County, where unionized teachers refused to return to in-person learning last fall even after elected officials of the 10th largest school system in the nation ordered them to do so.

In the end, the Fairfax School Board backed down, not the teachers union. Nobody was fired for refusing to perform the duties of their employment.

This time it was for COVID, even though most educators agree that virtual learning has negatively affected low-income and special education students the most.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be other reasons for de facto strikes, especially if local employee unions and governing bodies are unable to agree on a number of employment-related issues.

It’s much easier for local officials to just give in to union demands and raise taxes to cover the extra costs incurred after a round of collective bargaining.