EDITORIAL: Keep municipal elections non-partisan

DURING the heat and humidity of August, November seems a very long way off. But it will be here quicker than you think. And it’s not too soon to start thinking about the general election in November, particularly since Fredericksburg’s next municipal elections will be held on November 2 instead of next May.

The problem with this new arrangement is that Fredericksburg City Council and School Board candidates, who traditionally did not run on party lines, are at risk of being lumped together on the ballot with up-ticket partisan races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. That would not be a good idea.

Since 1992, the city’s charter called for holding municipal elections in May, and all of the seven current City Council members opposed changing the date to November. But they were preempted by the General Assembly, which passed SB 1157, a bill that requires all cities in the commonwealth to do so.

A tie-breaking 19–19 vote in the state Senate was cast by Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. State Sen. Scott Surovell, D–Mount Vernon, voted for the change; Sens. Bryce Reeves, R–Spotsylvania, and Richard Stuart, R–Montross, voted against it.

The state law overrides the charter and goes into effect in November 2022.