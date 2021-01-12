EDITORIAL: Keep neighborhood’s iconic crepe myrtles

MEMBERS of Fredericksburg’s Clean and Green Commission say the 59 pink crepe myrtles that currently adorn seven Hanson Avenue medians should be replaced as they die off with larger “canopy trees” that will better sequester the city’s carbon emissions.

But residents who live in the area are strongly opposed to replacing their beloved crepe myrtle trees. In fact, nearly 300 of them signed a petition to “preserve and perpetuate the historic landscape of the Hanson Avenue median … from U.S. Route 1 to Fall Hill Avenue.”

“People used to stop and take pictures of the trees, take grills out to the median and barbecue,” said Mayo Carter, who circulated the petition to save the crepe myrtles and has offered to pay to replace two missing trees that were hit by drunk drivers. “So we want to point out that the trees are more than just a pretty face.”

Indeed, the petition, which was delivered to members of the City Council prior to this week’s meeting, points out several compelling reasons why their beloved blooming trees should not be replaced. “The iconic crepe myrtle median is an integral part of the neighborhood’s charm and history. Preservation of neighborhood and community character along with visual appeal are all goals supported by the city’s Comprehensive Plan,” the petition states.