EDITORIAL: Keep next legislative session as short as possible

SINCE March, Virginians have endured unprecedented restrictions on their freedom to earn a living, go to school, worship in church, host family events, and attend public and private gatherings—all in the name of stopping or at least slowing the transmission of the deadly coronavirus.

They were also unable to go to Richmond to observe and testify during the General Assembly’s 84-day special session, which was held virtually in the House to address the financial impacts of the pandemic and pass a package of criminal justice reform bills.

House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, recently announced that the General Assembly will once again convene “virtually” for 45 days starting Jan. 13, 2021. But lawmakers who were frustrated by the difficulties of legislating on Zoom during the special session, when 488 bills were introduced, are concerned that doing so during the 2021 regular session, when the bill count could run into the thousands, will be even worse.

“It’s much less than ideal,” House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said in an understatement.