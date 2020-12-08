EDITORIAL: Keep noise down, not city life

LIVING in a city—with all its conveniences, gustatory delights and cultural amenities—isn’t for everyone. Urban dwellers who are willing to forego larger, cheaper homes in the suburbs or exurbs for city life have to make some trade-offs. And one of these trade-offs is the near-constant sounds coming from people, their pets, and various vehicles moving about.

To some, the buzz is a sign of an exciting, vibrant city. To others, it’s just plain noise. Put the Fredericksburg City Council, which is contemplating a change to the city’s noise ordinance, in the latter category.

The current ordinance, which was passed in 2015, makes it illegal to yell, shout, play loud music or otherwise make noises that can be heard from at least 100 feet away any time of the day. That includes “barking, howling, meowing, squawking, or other vocalizations of an animal that are plainly audible across a property boundary for 15 minutes between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., or 10 minutes between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.”

However, the ordinance contains an exemption for the downtown business district, defined as the area “bounded by the Rappahannock River, Amelia Street, Prince Edward Street and Lafayette Boulevard.”