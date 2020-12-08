 Skip to main content
EDITORIAL: Keep noise down, not city life
PHOTO: Jackhammer
Mark Lennihan/AP File Photo

LIVING in a city—with all its conveniences, gustatory delights and cultural amenities—isn’t for everyone. Urban dwellers who are willing to forego larger, cheaper homes in the suburbs or exurbs for city life have to make some trade-offs. And one of these trade-offs is the near-constant sounds coming from people, their pets, and various vehicles moving about.

To some, the buzz is a sign of an exciting, vibrant city. To others, it’s just plain noise. Put the Fredericksburg City Council, which is contemplating a change to the city’s noise ordinance, in the latter category.

The current ordinance, which was passed in 2015, makes it illegal to yell, shout, play loud music or otherwise make noises that can be heard from at least 100 feet away any time of the day. That includes “barking, howling, meowing, squawking, or other vocalizations of an animal that are plainly audible across a property boundary for 15 minutes between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., or 10 minutes between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.”

However, the ordinance contains an exemption for the downtown business district, defined as the area “bounded by the Rappahannock River, Amelia Street, Prince Edward Street and Lafayette Boulevard.”

In the rest of the city, loud noises are forbidden between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. weekdays and 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. on weekends. Offenders can be given a citation and charged with a Class 3 misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $500.

That’s a hefty punishment considering the fact that there’s a huge gray area between what is considered noise and what are just the ordinary sounds of life. It’s particularly difficult to enforce in higher density residential areas or business districts where people specifically go to have fun.

Although people should always be considerate of others, including those who need to sleep, playing loud music in a downtown bar should not be treated the same as turning up the stereo full blast in a small city apartment building.

Police Chief Brian Layton recommended extending the noise prohibition to 300 feet downtown or, as one council member characterized it, “the length of a football field.” Layton added that doing so would allow for “reasonable noise in a vibrant downtown.”

Of course, what’s reasonable noise to one person is intolerable racket to somebody else. Under the police chief’s recommendation, the council would eliminate the downtown exemption, but extend the sound limit to 300 feet citywide. Under the proposal, if the sounds you’re making travel 300 feet or more, it’s too loud.

But police officers should tread lightly here. They should not be in the business of criminalizing the sounds of ordinary city life.

And all the “Karens” who call the police over every minor offense to their delicate sensibilities should seriously considering getting a good set of earplugs or moving out to the country.

