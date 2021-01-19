EDITORIAL: KG should make smokers, smugglers pay

The Harry W. Nice Bridge, crossing the Potomac River as part of U.S. 301, has traditionally been the path to savings for both northbound and southbound travelers.
Go north into Maryland and liquor stores every few miles offer cheaper booze than can be obtained in Virginia. Go south into the commonwealth and, compared with more northern climes, the cigarettes are a steal.
Maryland’s tax on a pack: $2. Virginia’s tax: 60 cents. Shops south of the bridge beckon nicotine bargain-hunters. Needless to say, many who buy tobacco in King George County are not planning on smoking it all themselves. The county has been a source of easy money for cigarette traffickers for some time.
Now, with an assist from the General Assembly, King George is getting ready to turn tobacco into a lucrative tax crop.
Last year, the legislature changed the laws so that counties can charge their own taxes on cigarettes above what the state gets. Cities and towns can already do that. Fredericksburg set up is own tax on smokes in 1991, then joined the Northern Virginia Cigarette Tax Board in 2013.
If King George levied a 20-cents-per-pack tax, it is estimated that it could reap $3 million for the county, “the type of revenue that the dump brings in,” said Supervisor Jeff Stonehill, referencing K.G.’s huge and highly profitable landfill that takes in trash from all over.
The clock is ticking, though. July 1 is the date on which the county can start taxing. Now, it has to come up with a way to collect that newfound wealth.
The General Assembly has appointed a committee to figure out the details. One thing’s certain: The state doesn’t want the trouble and expense of dealing with locality-by-locality taxes. The committee is driven by tobacco interests who don’t care to deal with a potentially different rate in all 95 counties.
It would be easier for King George if it were to be included in the aforementioned Northern Virginia Cigarette Tax Board, but that group has shown little interest in including the county, although the issue is still alive.
We applaud King George for pursuing a relatively painless way to pay the bills. Most homeowners probably would favor more-expensive cigarettes over higher property taxes.
Will a 20-cent county levy, which still makes King George cigarettes $1.20 a pack cheaper than those bought across the bridge, keep smokes and smugglers from paying the toll and heading south?
Not if they can do math.