EDITORIAL: KG should make smokers, smugglers pay

The Harry W. Nice Bridge, crossing the Potomac River as part of U.S. 301, has traditionally been the path to savings for both northbound and southbound travelers.

Go north into Maryland and liquor stores every few miles offer cheaper booze than can be obtained in Virginia. Go south into the commonwealth and, compared with more northern climes, the cigarettes are a steal.

Maryland’s tax on a pack: $2. Virginia’s tax: 60 cents. Shops south of the bridge beckon nicotine bargain-hunters. Needless to say, many who buy tobacco in King George County are not planning on smoking it all themselves. The county has been a source of easy money for cigarette traffickers for some time.

Now, with an assist from the General Assembly, King George is getting ready to turn tobacco into a lucrative tax crop.

Last year, the legislature changed the laws so that counties can charge their own taxes on cigarettes above what the state gets. Cities and towns can already do that. Fredericksburg set up is own tax on smokes in 1991, then joined the Northern Virginia Cigarette Tax Board in 2013.