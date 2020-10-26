 Skip to main content
EDITORIAL: King George finds a way to celebrate
PHOTO: King George County courthouse
Wikipedia

THREE hundred years ago—before the United States of America existed as a nation—King George County was established. Its three centuries encompass the length and breadth of American history, from colonial life to the Revolutionary War, from the rise of tobacco plantations through the Civil War, on through two world wars, the civil rights era and America’s emergence as the world’s preeminent military power.

The county, with its 131 miles of shoreline on the Potomac and Rappahannock Rivers and 72,718 forested acres, is a nature lover’s paradise. Named for King George I, the county is also a treasure trove for history buffs, with 15 sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including the Belle Grove plantation, the birthplace of President James Madison and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

King George County had big plans to celebrate its 300th anniversary, with events focused each month on various aspects of the county’s history and topography. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic forced county officials to cancel most of them.

But county officials still found a way despite the difficulties of social distancing. A formal dinner was held earlier this month at the Backporch Vineyard. And the county also has a free fireworks display, “Light Up the Sky,” planned for Saturday, Nov. 14, over the parking lot of King George High School to mark the occasion.

During a sad, scary, and disappointing year when, as the poet Robert Burns once put it, “the best laid schemes o’ mice an’ men / gang aft a-gley,” it’s inspiring to see King George County making the effort to mark this important milestone when it would have been much easier (and cheaper) to just cancel the whole thing. But a tricentennial only happens once in a lifetime, and watching fireworks during this annus horribilis is bound to raise county residents’ spirits.

So congratulations, King George County. Here’s to the next 300.

