EDITORIAL: King George finds a way to celebrate

THREE hundred years ago—before the United States of America existed as a nation—King George County was established. Its three centuries encompass the length and breadth of American history, from colonial life to the Revolutionary War, from the rise of tobacco plantations through the Civil War, on through two world wars, the civil rights era and America’s emergence as the world’s preeminent military power.

The county, with its 131 miles of shoreline on the Potomac and Rappahannock Rivers and 72,718 forested acres, is a nature lover’s paradise. Named for King George I, the county is also a treasure trove for history buffs, with 15 sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including the Belle Grove plantation, the birthplace of President James Madison and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

King George County had big plans to celebrate its 300th anniversary, with events focused each month on various aspects of the county’s history and topography. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic forced county officials to cancel most of them.