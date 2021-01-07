EDITORIAL: Kudos and good luck to redistricting panel

CONGRATULATIONS to Jose Feliciano Jr. of Fredericksburg, one of eight citizens chosen unanimously by a panel of retired judges to serve on the new Virginia Redistricting Commission. The commission was approved by voters last November to draw new legislative and congressional district maps based on the 2020 census.

Feliciano, a military veteran and an agent at the Federal Communication Commission’s public safety bureau, was nominated by House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R–Shenandoah, out of a group of 1,200 applicants who volunteered for redistricting duty.

All 1,200 of them are to be commended for stepping up and offering their services to the commonwealth.

However, we hope Feliciano and the other seven citizen commissioners who were chosen as finalists know that what they signed up for will likely be a long, tedious and quite often unpleasant affair.

In the past, the job of redistricting fell to the General Assembly; more specifically, the political party that was in the majority at the time the census was taken. This led to widespread abuse, as partisans from both parties used every trick in the book to draw boundaries that favored them and their colleagues at the expense of the other party—and Virginia voters.