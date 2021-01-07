EDITORIAL: Kudos and good luck to redistricting panel

CONGRATULATIONS to Jose Feliciano Jr. of Fredericksburg, one of eight citizens chosen unanimously by a panel of retired judges to serve on the new Virginia Redistricting Commission. The commission was approved by voters last November to draw new legislative and congressional district maps based on the 2020 census.
Feliciano, a military veteran and an agent at the Federal Communication Commission’s public safety bureau, was nominated by House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R–Shenandoah, out of a group of 1,200 applicants who volunteered for redistricting duty.
All 1,200 of them are to be commended for stepping up and offering their services to the commonwealth.
However, we hope Feliciano and the other seven citizen commissioners who were chosen as finalists know that what they signed up for will likely be a long, tedious and quite often unpleasant affair.
In the past, the job of redistricting fell to the General Assembly; more specifically, the political party that was in the majority at the time the census was taken. This led to widespread abuse, as partisans from both parties used every trick in the book to draw boundaries that favored them and their colleagues at the expense of the other party—and Virginia voters.
This process often resulted in highly gerrymandered districts (named after 19th century Massachusetts Gov. Elbridge Gerry and his grotesquely drawn map resembling a salamander) that, contrary to constitutional guidelines, were neither “compact” nor “contiguous.”
Public disgust at the obvious chicanery involved in the redistricting process by both parties finally prompted legislators to pass a constitutional amendment (twice) that places redistricting in the hands of the new commission.
Voters approved Amendment 1 last November by an overwhelming 65.7 to 34.3 percent margin.
The commission, whose members also include eight legislators—four from each party, representing both chambers of the General Assembly—will hold its first meeting on Feb. 1.
Because the contours of a district significantly affect a given legislator’s reelection chances, redistricting is often one of the most bitterly fought partisan battles, and sometimes even pits members of the same party against each other. The process promises to be even more bitter and more contentious in the current highly partisan political climate.
However, the commission’s structure wisely requires that both Democrats and Republicans forge a compromise that the citizen commissioners can also support by April 1, the tentative deadline for House of Delegate maps to be approved prior to the November 2021 legislative elections.
This no doubt will involve aggressive lobbying by the partisans on the panel. But commissioners should remember that all district boundaries should be drawn with voters—not politicians—in mind.
If members of the commission are unable or unwilling to make the concessions needed to present fair and constitutionally valid district maps to the General Assembly for an up-or-down vote, the job of redistricting will be taken over by the Virginia Supreme Court.
Besides their crucial role representing voters, citizen commissioners such as Feliciano should keep reminding their political counterparts that some influence over the results is better than none.
