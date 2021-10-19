EDITORIAL: Lawmakers yanked Helen’s Law funding

IT’S NO secret that one of the main reasons traffic is so bad in Fredericksburg is that the dispensers of transportation dollars in Richmond ignored this region for decades. It literally took the congested stretch of Interstate 95 between U.S. 17 in Stafford County and D.C. to be declared the “worst traffic hotspot in the nation” in 2017 to jolt the commonwealth into doing something about it.
The proliferation of construction cranes and orange cones, as well as last Wednesday’s opening of the first phase of the Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing, are signs that the region is finally getting some respect.
Or is it? A troubling move by the General Assembly last summer that yanked funding being used to implement Helen’s Law says otherwise.
On June 8, 2020, Stafford Board of Supervisors Chairman Meg Bohmke sent a letter to state Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Stafford, asking him to propose an amendment to the Virginia Code “regarding the distribution of state recordation tax revenues” to more than 100 cities and counties in the commonwealth.
Virginia levies a recordation tax—25 cents for every $100 of real estate valuation—whenever property in the commonwealth is sold. Since 1993, the money has been collected and sent to Richmond, and then returned to localities that collected it to fund their local transportation projects.
However, during the 2020 session, the General Assembly passed HB 1726/SB 1038, patroned by Del. Alex Askew, D–Virginia Beach, and Sen. Louise Lucas, D–Portsmouth, that “dedicates $20 million of revenues from existing recordation taxes” to fund Hampton Roads’ new Regional Transit Fund.
That left Stafford with an unexpected $867,465 hole in its transportation budget, forcing it to delay or cancel some upcoming projects.
The county estimated it will lose between $9 million and $10 million over the next decade which had already been budgeted for road widening and safety improvements, including those required under Helen’s Law, which was patroned by Sen. Stuart and Del. Josh Cole, D–Fredericksburg.
The law was passed after 17-year-old Helen Wang, a popular junior at Colonial Forge High School, died when her car was hit by an oncoming dump truck she couldn’t see because of overgrown vegetation on Kellogg Mill Road.
Del. Cole inexplicably voted for the bill that took the recordation tax money away from Stafford and gave it to Hampton Roads, even though Stafford is the second-fastest growing locality in Virginia and needs every dime for improvements to its primary and secondary road network and Hampton Roads already has a transportation authority approved by the legislature to help pay for its local road projects.
And Sen. Stuart’s attempt to claw back the money was unsuccessful.
The sad irony is that this was completely unnecessary. The commonwealth collected $63.6 million in recordation taxes in December 2020—or $23.3 million more than in 2019. The increase alone could have funded Hampton Roads’ transit program without taking anything away from Stafford County. And while $867,465 is a drop in the bucket when it comes to transportation, it’s money Stafford can’t afford to lose.
In 2019, Stafford County didn’t get Smart Scale Round 3 funding for a new commuter lot and road improvements along U.S. 17 because the Fredericksburg region had lower scores than its Category A competitors: Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads. Because both have local transportation authorities, they were able to raise more local funding, giving them an advantage on Smart Scale’s ranking methodology.
Then last year, the legislature took away the county’s recordation tax money, which was being used to clear overgrown vegetation from intersections to prevent other Stafford residents from losing their lives like Helen Wang did.
So while the General Assembly giveth, it also taketh away, as the Fredericksburg region has often learned—and apparently is still learning—the hard way.