WE’VE long touted the glories of Virginia’s beautiful state park system, urging readers to get out and enjoy the commonwealth’s numerous hiking trails, forests, lakes and rivers. Being outdoors has many physical and emotional benefits, not the least of which includes boosting one’s immune system and level of Vitamin D, both possible weapons in the fight against COVID-19.
And since getting out in nature also increases energy levels and decreases anxiety, it’s the perfect antidote for the coronavirus blues.
But apparently there can be too much of a good thing.
After being stuck at home for months due to Gov. Ralph Northam’s statewide coronavirus lockdown, self-isolated and bored Virginians with cabin fever have been flocking to the outdoors—and leaving a trail of destruction in their wake: spray-painted graffiti, litter, trash dumping, illegal use of all-terrain vehicles, and trampling vegetation to create unauthorized shortcuts.
“It’s been unprecedented in every sense of the word,” Jason Bulluck, director of Virginia’s 64 nature preserves, which were established to protect rare species and unique wildlife habitats, told the Chesapeake Bay Journal News Service. “It’s not just more people, it’s different people, who are not familiar with [the ethic of] ‘leave no trace’,” he said.
Meanwhile, some of Virginia’s state parks have been forced to drop maintenance projects in order to monitor parking lots to control the crowds and ensure appropriate social distancing. Under the governor’s Phase 3 reopening guidelines, picnic shelters and group camping sites (with a maximum of 250 people) are now open, in addition to campgrounds, beaches and fishing piers, but public access to visitor centers, gift shops and other buildings are being determined on a park-by-park basis.
The Virginia Department of Natural Resources estimates that the state park system created $437 million in economic activity last year while providing Virginians with numerous opportunities for outdoor recreation.
But to keep the commonwealth’s parks and nature preserves clean and pristine both now and in the future, visitors should memorize the “Seven Principles of Leave No Trace”:
1. Plan ahead and make appropriate preparations for your trip;
2. Stay on durable surfaces, such as established trails and campsites;
3. Properly dispose of all waste;
4. Leave whatever you find;
5. Minimize the effect of campfires;
6. Respect all wildlife; and
7. Be considerate of other visitors.
So enjoy the great outdoors, but make sure that nobody will know you’ve been there after you leave.
