EDITORIAL: Leave sex ed to the educators in Virginia

IN THE middle of a global pandemic, why is the Virginia Department of Health spending taxpayer dollars on an “anonymous sexual health textline for teens” run by an equally anonymous “certified health educator”?

A Free Lance–Star reader and father of three teenagers told us that a postcard recently arrived in the mail promoting the BrdsNBz program. He texted the number provided and immediately received an auto-text directing him to a website that he said contained quite a bit of objectionable and highly explicit sexual content.

“The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children defines ‘sexting’ in part as ‘youth writing sexually explicit messages’ and goes on to underscore the importance of parents being aware of every electronic interaction teens take part in. Isn’t that exactly what the VDH is doing here, prompting my teens to engage in electronic conversation about their sexuality with someone I do not even know?” this dad asked.

Good question.

The issue was raised by Republican legislators in the House and Senate, who filed last-minute budget amendments to prevent future funding of the national program, which is currently paid for by VDH with federal Title V block grants and administered by the Raleigh, N.C.-based American Sexual Health Association.