EDITORIAL: Leave sex ed to the educators in Virginia

IN THE middle of a global pandemic, why is the Virginia Department of Health spending taxpayer dollars on an “anonymous sexual health textline for teens” run by an equally anonymous “certified health educator”?
A Free Lance–Star reader and father of three teenagers told us that a postcard recently arrived in the mail promoting the BrdsNBz program. He texted the number provided and immediately received an auto-text directing him to a website that he said contained quite a bit of objectionable and highly explicit sexual content.
“The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children defines ‘sexting’ in part as ‘youth writing sexually explicit messages’ and goes on to underscore the importance of parents being aware of every electronic interaction teens take part in. Isn’t that exactly what the VDH is doing here, prompting my teens to engage in electronic conversation about their sexuality with someone I do not even know?” this dad asked.
Good question.
The issue was raised by Republican legislators in the House and Senate, who filed last-minute budget amendments to prevent future funding of the national program, which is currently paid for by VDH with federal Title V block grants and administered by the Raleigh, N.C.-based American Sexual Health Association.
So far, according to a VDH spokesperson, the department has spent $56,314.88 in federal funds it receives on the program.
Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R–Henrico, who is an OB–GYN, pointed out during the floor debate in the Senate that under the program, children as young as 13 “can be tracked to their digital devices” by a company “funded by unknown resources outside the state of Virginia and unregulated by us.”
“I can tell you who would love to have a job with this company,” Sen. Bill DeSteph, R–Virginia Beach, said. “Every child sexual predator, even the ones we just recently paroled.”
Both budget amendments were defeated by the Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, but they didn’t address the question of why VDH has a contract with the BrdsNBz program in the first place.
The commonwealth already has Family Life Education Standards of Learning, which, according to the Virginia Department of Education, provides “a comprehensive, sequential K–12 curriculum” designed to provide age-appropriate instruction in human sexuality and reproduction.
However, unlike BrdsNBz’ anonymous texts from another state, Virginia parents know who their children’s teachers are and have the right to review the entire FLE curricula, including all supplemental materials used.
VDH should stick to fighting the coronavirus pandemic and leave sex education to the educators.
