EDITORIAL :Leaving Stafford voters in the lurch

WHEN Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Woodbridge, announced in late May that she was throwing her hat in the 2021 gubernatorial ring, she was the first Democrat out of the gate, and if she wins, she would be the first Black female governor in Virginia history. “In order for there to be a trail, there has to be someone who’s willing to blaze it,” she said, explaining why she successfully ran for delegate in 2017 while pregnant with twins.

But now, after representing the 2nd District in the House of Delegates—which includes parts of North Stafford and Prince William counties—in the General Assembly since 2018, Carroll Foy is stepping away from her duties as a legislator, leaving the voters who reelected her in 2019 in the lurch. What happened to that can-do spirit?

On her Twitter page, Carroll Foy told Virginians that, “I’m running for Governor because families like yours and mine need a voice in Richmond.” But as a delegate, she was already a voice in Richmond for her constituents.

And since 2021 is an odd year, the General Assembly’s upcoming session will only last 30 days—much shorter than the 84-day special session called by Gov. Ralph Northam this summer—there would be plenty of time for her to campaign afterwards, presumably armed with a list of successful bills she sponsored.