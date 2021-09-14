EDITORIAL: Lee statue removal corrects history

Race relations inched forward over the next 131 years. The arc of the Rev. Martin Luther King’s moral universe, the one that is supposed to bend toward justice, seemed not to bend very much at times, but we live in a much more equitable world than the one that existed in 1890.

However, as civil rights gains changed the nation, those monuments remained.

And then came George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. Suddenly, Black and white Richmonders seemed to realize that they did not wish their city’s identity to be tied to a failed revolt based on preserving slavery. Individuals did some of the work. Politicians, seeing which the way the wind was blowing, did the rest, with the state Supreme Court applying the coup de grâce earlier this month by refusing to hear arguments from apologists who wanted to keep Marse Robert and Traveller on their perch.

Removing those monuments is not rewriting history. It is correcting history. No Virginia child, Black or white, will ever again be misled by grandiose statues into believing that leaders of an effort to keep people in chains are worthy of our adulation.