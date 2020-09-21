EDITORIAL: Legislators abdicated power during pandemic

WHEN there’s an emergency—defined in the dictionary as a “serious, unexpected and often dangerous situation”—it’s time for immediate action, not thoughtful reflection. But when does an emergency stop being an emergency and become a chronic condition that has to be managed instead?
The General Assembly, or more specifically the House Committee on Health, Welfare and Institutions, had a chance last week to answer that question while reasserting the legislative branch’s duty and prerogative to govern by curbing the executive branch’s power to declare open-ended emergencies by passing a bill that would time-limit them to a maximum of 18 months.
But bowing to pressure from Gov. Ralph Northam—whose COVID-19 emergency executive orders are still in place six months later—the committee killed a bill (SB 5025) that would have required the state Board of Health to approve such emergency orders within 30 days of issuance and renew them every 30 days thereafter.
Six months is a long time to place unprecedented restrictions on the public’s freedom, as Northam’s Phase 3 executive orders still require, without the legislature’s consent.
The governor’s Executive Order 55, which he signed on March 30, was set to expire on June 10. That was the time the General Assembly should have been called back in special session. It was not. And there was no legislative action taken when Northam extended his orders and said they would remain in place for the “duration of the COVID-19 emergency.”
In June, state Sen. Chap Petersen, D–Fairfax, filed a lawsuit on behalf of a restaurant owner from Spotsylvania County, claiming that Northam’s executive orders exceeded the emergency authority granted to him under state law. It cited Article I, § 6 of the Virginia Constitution, which states that Virginia citizens “cannot be taxed, or deprived of, or damaged in, their property for public uses, without their own consent, or that of their representatives duly elected, or bound by any law which they have not, in like manner, assented for the public good.”
Last month, the Virginia Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit based on plaintiffs’ “lack of standing” and “failure to demonstrate a relevant injury,” but the ruling did not touch on the larger question of whether the governor has the authority, as Sen. Petersen put it, “to suspend the laws of the commonwealth and announce unilateral edicts limiting civil and constitutional rights for an indefinite period of time … without any consultation, much less a recorded vote, by the General Assembly.”
Apparently he does. And judging by the committee vote, the General Assembly has no intention of doing anything about it.
In this they are mirroring Congress, which over the years has also meekly surrendered many of its own constitutional powers to the executive branch without even bothering to put up a fight. Whether their co-equal legislative powers were ceded because of apathy, political calculations, dysfunctional party dynamics or another reason, they’ve short-changed the voters who elected them to office expecting better.
Voters who think Gov. Northam is a “tyrant,” or President Trump is a “dictator”—as both chief executives have been called—should understand that they exercise unbridled power only because elected legislators at the state and federal level have abdicated their responsibility to act as a check on executive overreach.
