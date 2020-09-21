EDITORIAL: Legislators abdicated power during pandemic

In June, state Sen. Chap Petersen, D–Fairfax, filed a lawsuit on behalf of a restaurant owner from Spotsylvania County, claiming that Northam’s executive orders exceeded the emergency authority granted to him under state law. It cited Article I, § 6 of the Virginia Constitution, which states that Virginia citizens “cannot be taxed, or deprived of, or damaged in, their property for public uses, without their own consent, or that of their representatives duly elected, or bound by any law which they have not, in like manner, assented for the public good.”

Last month, the Virginia Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit based on plaintiffs’ “lack of standing” and “failure to demonstrate a relevant injury,” but the ruling did not touch on the larger question of whether the governor has the authority, as Sen. Petersen put it, “to suspend the laws of the commonwealth and announce unilateral edicts limiting civil and constitutional rights for an indefinite period of time … without any consultation, much less a recorded vote, by the General Assembly.”

Apparently he does. And judging by the committee vote, the General Assembly has no intention of doing anything about it.