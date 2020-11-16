EDITORIAL: Legislators put thumb on the redistricting scales

ON Election Day, Virginia voters overwhelmingly approved an anti-gerrymandering amendment to the state constitution that gives the power to draw legislative and congressional district maps to an independent redistricting commission.

Despite last-ditch attempts by Democrats to torpedo the measure—even after they voted for it not once, but twice!—Amendment 1 passed by a 65–34 percent margin. It wasn’t even close.

The practice of gerrymandering—in which the party with the majority in the General Assembly following the decennial census draws districts that favor their own incumbents – has been going on in Virginia for a very long time. It split communities, created grotesquely lopsided districts, and made it as difficult as possible for challengers to win.

And that’s the point. Gerrymandering is the ultimate incumbent protection plan, and Virginians voters finally had enough. But legislators couldn’t resist giving themselves an extra advantage.

The enacting legislation includes incumbents’ home addresses in the mapping system database that the new 16-member commission will use to draw new districts. It was inserted in October by the Joint Reapportionment Committee, comprised of delegates and senators from both parties who voted 5–3 to include their addresses.