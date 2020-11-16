EDITORIAL: Legislators put thumb on the redistricting scales

ON Election Day, Virginia voters overwhelmingly approved an anti-gerrymandering amendment to the state constitution that gives the power to draw legislative and congressional district maps to an independent redistricting commission.
Despite last-ditch attempts by Democrats to torpedo the measure—even after they voted for it not once, but twice!—Amendment 1 passed by a 65–34 percent margin. It wasn’t even close.
The practice of gerrymandering—in which the party with the majority in the General Assembly following the decennial census draws districts that favor their own incumbents – has been going on in Virginia for a very long time. It split communities, created grotesquely lopsided districts, and made it as difficult as possible for challengers to win.
And that’s the point. Gerrymandering is the ultimate incumbent protection plan, and Virginians voters finally had enough. But legislators couldn’t resist giving themselves an extra advantage.
The enacting legislation includes incumbents’ home addresses in the mapping system database that the new 16-member commission will use to draw new districts. It was inserted in October by the Joint Reapportionment Committee, comprised of delegates and senators from both parties who voted 5–3 to include their addresses.
The only reason for doing that is to protect the 140 incumbents in the General Assembly from having to run against a member of their own party if redistricting puts multiple incumbents in the same district, or to save them from having to run for reelection in a district markedly different from their current one.
Either way, it’s an incumbent protection plan—which is antithetical to the spirit of the constitutional amendment.
Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, who voted to include incumbents’ home addresses, explained that it was based “on the belief that we actually are not equal to everybody else. We have been elected in the past. And that should give us special status.”
Last week, a bipartisan majority in the General Assembly passed the rules governing the commission’s work. Commissioners will be required to conduct their meetings in public and make all internal and external communications subject to the Freedom of Information Act. They will also be required to take into account geographic, racial and gender diversity in addition to making the new districts compact, contiguous and keeping “communities of interest” together.
That would be hard enough to do to everyone’s satisfaction without considering the home addresses of incumbents—who will make up half the commission’s 16 members— giving them an undeserved edge. Legislators who arrogantly think they are “not equal to everybody else” by virtue of their incumbency put a thumb on the scale to favor themselves.
