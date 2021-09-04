EDITORIAL: Lesson on Labor Day 2021: Do no harm

Unemployment in all jurisdictions in the Fredericksburg region remains lower than it was a year ago, and in some cases considerably lower. For example, Fredericksburg’s 4.8 percent unemployment rate is nearly half of what it was last September (9.4 percent), but it’s still not back to pre-pandemic levels.

A disappointing number of nonfarm jobs was added to the U.S. economy in August—just 235,000, instead of the 720,000 that had been predicted, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That was the lowest number of jobs created since January, and a warning that the nation’s economic recovery is still fragile.

The lesson here for Virginia lawmakers and other public officials is clear: do no harm. Don’t pass any new laws or impose any new regulations that would make it more difficult for businesses to hire people.

Jobs reduce poverty, increase the tax base, and bring economic stability and hope to all our communities. Unemployment increases poverty, reduces the tax base, and creates hardship, homelessness and despair. No social or government welfare program can replace a regular paycheck and the skills learned on the job as the best means to achieve upward mobility and economic security.

So the primary goal of government in Virginia at all levels should be to pave the way for the private sector to create a job for every worker in the state who wants and needs one.