EDITORIAL: Let cities decide when to hold municipal elections

There are good things to say about the General Assembly’s final narrow passage of a bill that will move municipal elections currently held in May to November. But the negatives outweigh the positives, so Gov. Ralph Northam should veto this bill.
On the plus side, advocates of moving local elections, including Sen. Lionell Spruill, D–Chesapeake, who patroned the bill, say that it would boost voter participation, as it no doubt would. Far fewer voters go to the polls in the spring, when there are no big-ticket names on the ballot. And given the fact that Virginia holds elections in the fall every year, citizens tend to get voter fatigue when the municipal elections in the spring roll around.
Moving municipal elections would also save localities time and money, since they would not have to prepare for another election six months later. This would save the cost of printing up separate ballots for the municipal elections and making sure polling places are staffed. This is obviously much easier and more efficient to do when you’re preparing for one election a year instead of two.
However, the Virginia Municipal League opposed the legislation, pointing out that many city charters require that mayors and alderman be elected in May. Another concern is that statewide and nationwide issues would eclipse important local issues such as zoning, transportation, parks, landfills and water/sewer systems that have a more immediate impact on voters’ lives.
The group also stated that moving elections to November “introduces partisan politics to nonpartisan local issues,” which would make it more difficult for candidates for mayor, city council or other local positions to make their case to voters who are bombarded in the fall with political ads for candidates seeking higher offices.
Those are a few of the reasons that Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax had to break a tie for Sen. Spruill’s bill to pass in the state Senate. It won passage in the House with just an 11-vote margin, indicating that moving municipal elections to November does not have overwhelming support.
The old rule of “if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it” applies here.
Municipal elections, largely devoid of the media storm financed by special interest groups each November, are the closest thing to pure democracy we have. Cities and towns should be free to decide when to hold their own elections without interference from Richmond.