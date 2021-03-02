EDITORIAL: Let cities decide when to hold municipal elections

There are good things to say about the General Assembly’s final narrow passage of a bill that will move municipal elections currently held in May to November. But the negatives outweigh the positives, so Gov. Ralph Northam should veto this bill.

On the plus side, advocates of moving local elections, including Sen. Lionell Spruill, D–Chesapeake, who patroned the bill, say that it would boost voter participation, as it no doubt would. Far fewer voters go to the polls in the spring, when there are no big-ticket names on the ballot. And given the fact that Virginia holds elections in the fall every year, citizens tend to get voter fatigue when the municipal elections in the spring roll around.

Moving municipal elections would also save localities time and money, since they would not have to prepare for another election six months later. This would save the cost of printing up separate ballots for the municipal elections and making sure polling places are staffed. This is obviously much easier and more efficient to do when you’re preparing for one election a year instead of two.